 
Belgian brewer 3 Fonteinen to invest millions in brewing site revamp
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 October, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian fans to receive 5,000 to 12,000 tickets...
EU refuses to accept “blackmail” from Erdogan on...
Belgian toddler Pia has received treatment with life-saving...
Thomas Cook: concerns over 300 people not taken...
‘Promising signals’ seen in the search for a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 October 2019
    Belgian fans to receive 5,000 to 12,000 tickets per match at Euro 2020
    EU refuses to accept “blackmail” from Erdogan on Syrian refugees
    Belgian toddler Pia has received treatment with life-saving drug
    Thomas Cook: concerns over 300 people not taken back on
    ‘Promising signals’ seen in the search for a Brexit agreement
    Belgian brewer 3 Fonteinen to invest millions in brewing site revamp
    Smoke detectors soon to be required by law in every Flemish home
    Brussels Canal Run to celebrate fifth edition on Saturday with ‘party village’
    Parliament rejection of French Commission candidate, ‘a major institutional crisis for Europe’
    Europol seizes €85 million worth of synthetic drugs during European-wide operation
    Thomas Cook: unions ‘happy’ the buyer is not an investment fund
    Fifty-five Belgians will take part in the Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii on Saturday
    Pseudo train ticket handout in Brussels will raise awareness of end-of-life care
    More than 2,800 people identified for their links to the extreme right
    Brussels hotel announces 100 free stays ahead of official opening
    Dozens of rush-hour trains scrapped on Monday as Gare du Midi works kick off
    Website to help find general practitioners launched by Brussels doctors federation
    Castle of Belgium’s exiled King Leopold III is up for sale
    Over 90% of Belgian girls have experienced sexual harassment: survey
    Brussels police station burglar released after arrest
    View more

    Belgian brewer 3 Fonteinen to invest millions in brewing site revamp

    Friday, 11 October 2019
    The Belgian beer maker is well-known for its geuze and kriek beers. Credit: Bernt Rostad/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

    Belgian brewery 3 Fonteinen, known for their gueuze and kriek beers has announced a million-euro investment to boost local production and outfit an existing brewing site with a visitor’s park.

    The beer maker’s site in the village of Lot, in the Flemish Brabant, will be outfitted with brewing infrastructure and diverse facilities in a major investment expected to total €25 million.

    Brewing is not currently done at the Lot facilities, which are used mainly for the assembly and maturing processes of the brand’s well-known gueuzes, a type of lambic beer originally manufactured in and around Brussels.

    The investment signals an intention by the company to boost production and to delve into the beer tourism sector, with the revamp set to include a park and visiting spaces.

    Hundreds of Schaerbeek cherry trees, whose fruits were traditionally used to produce Belgium’s well-known kriek beers, will also be planted in the expanded Lot site, in an effort to bring back the local cherries into the brand’s kriek production.

    The Belgian brewer has also set eyes on boosting cooperation with local grain producers, and in particular to reintroduce a local variety of hop, according to the Belga news agency.

    Rapid expansion in the northern Brussels municipalities resulted in a rapid decline in the number of cherry trees, pushing kriek makers to replace the local-grown fruit with imported cherries.

    The expansion will see the brewer’s manufacturing area sprawl over a total of 13,000 square metres, up from the current 5,500.

    Construction works are expected to start in the autumn of 2020 and last around two years, meaning the first beers brewed on-site will hit the shelves in the following years, with the exception of the lambics, which require a maturing period of about two and a half years.

    As a result of their investment, 3 Fontenein is expecting their production output to reach 6,000 hectolitres per year and foresee an expansion of their workforce by around 30 to 40 workers.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job