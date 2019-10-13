 
Belgian IT company EASI named ‘Business of the year’
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 13 October, 2019
Latest News:
Ancienne Belgique celebrates 40th anniversary with massive rooftop...
Belgian IT company EASI named ‘Business of the...
Belgium in discussion with Iraq on the sentencing...
‘The Red Devils are better now than during...
Belgium’s Solar Team aims to win World Solar...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 13 October 2019
    Ancienne Belgique celebrates 40th anniversary with massive rooftop party
    Belgian IT company EASI named ‘Business of the year’
    Belgium in discussion with Iraq on the sentencing of foreign jihadists
    ‘The Red Devils are better now than during the World Cup in Russia’
    Belgium’s Solar Team aims to win World Solar Challenge
    Antwerp drug baron on Belgium’s most wanted criminals list
    Malaysia opens investigation into Belgian plastic waste dumping
    6 out of 10 women in Europe victims of workplace sexism according to a new survey
    ‘The new Emperor’s market’ – Napoleon’s last headquarters festival
    Belgian fans to receive 5,000 to 12,000 tickets per match at Euro 2020
    EU refuses to accept ‘blackmail’ from Erdogan on Syrian refugees
    Belgian toddler Pia has received treatment with life-saving drug
    Thomas Cook: concerns over 300 people not taken back on
    ‘Promising signals’ seen in the search for a Brexit agreement
    Belgian brewer 3 Fonteinen to invest millions in brewing site revamp
    Smoke detectors soon to be required by law in every Flemish home
    Brussels Canal Run to celebrate fifth edition on Saturday with ‘party village’
    Parliament rejection of French Commission candidate, ‘a major institutional crisis for Europe’
    Europol seizes €85 million worth of synthetic drugs during European-wide operation
    Thomas Cook: unions ‘happy’ the buyer is not an investment fund
    View more

    Belgian IT company EASI named ‘Business of the year’

    Sunday, 13 October 2019

    Belgian IT company, EASI, has been named ‘Business of the year’. While CluePoints was named ‘Best Scale-up’ of the year 2019. 

    Easyfairs won the award last year. Dufour (Marquain), John Cockerill (Seraing) and Trendy Foods (Petit-Rehain) were all nominated this year. 

    “This award has recognised the crème de la crème of Belgian entrepreneurs for the last 24 years. The finalists are all leaders in their fields and the competition was particularly fierce this time round. By choosing EASI, the judges obviously recognised the company’s impressive growth, but also its innovative business model. It also recognised its management style, which is based on participative management and ‘performance with happiness’. This company, based in Nivelles, is a pillar among entrepreneurs in Wallonia. They have showcased their entrepreneurial spirit and capacity for globalisation and innovation. They have also proved just how skilled their teams really are,” said Marie-Laure Moreau, EYs Regional Managing Partner for Wallonia. 

    EASI was founded in 1999.  They handle software, mobile applications, infrastructure, data clouds and security, offering solutions developed using the latest technology.

    The award is organised by the consultancy bureau Ernst & Young, Belgian business daily L’Echo and BNP Paribas.

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job