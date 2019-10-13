Belgian IT company EASI named ‘Business of the year’

Belgian IT company, EASI, has been named ‘Business of the year’. While CluePoints was named ‘Best Scale-up’ of the year 2019.

Easyfairs won the award last year. Dufour (Marquain), John Cockerill (Seraing) and Trendy Foods (Petit-Rehain) were all nominated this year.

“This award has recognised the crème de la crème of Belgian entrepreneurs for the last 24 years. The finalists are all leaders in their fields and the competition was particularly fierce this time round. By choosing EASI, the judges obviously recognised the company’s impressive growth, but also its innovative business model. It also recognised its management style, which is based on participative management and ‘performance with happiness’. This company, based in Nivelles, is a pillar among entrepreneurs in Wallonia. They have showcased their entrepreneurial spirit and capacity for globalisation and innovation. They have also proved just how skilled their teams really are,” said Marie-Laure Moreau, EYs Regional Managing Partner for Wallonia.

EASI was founded in 1999. They handle software, mobile applications, infrastructure, data clouds and security, offering solutions developed using the latest technology.

The award is organised by the consultancy bureau Ernst & Young, Belgian business daily L’Echo and BNP Paribas.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times