 
More than 12,000 Belgian shops close in 10 years
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 13 October, 2019
Latest News:
More than 12,000 Belgian shops close in 10...
Brussels wants action against illegal Airbnbs...
EU auditors: Overall low error rate in EU...
Wallonia sees an increase in road accidents, security...
Ancienne Belgique celebrates 40th anniversary with massive rooftop...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 13 October 2019
    More than 12,000 Belgian shops close in 10 years
    Brussels wants action against illegal Airbnbs
    EU auditors: Overall low error rate in EU accounts but not in Cohesion spending
    Wallonia sees an increase in road accidents, security barometer reports
    Ancienne Belgique celebrates 40th anniversary with massive rooftop party
    Belgian IT company EASI named ‘Business of the year’
    Belgium in discussion with Iraq on the sentencing of foreign jihadists
    ‘The Red Devils are better now than during the World Cup in Russia’
    Belgium’s Solar Team aims to win World Solar Challenge
    Antwerp drug baron on Belgium’s most wanted criminals list
    Malaysia opens investigation into Belgian plastic waste dumping
    6 out of 10 women in Europe victims of workplace sexism according to a new survey
    ‘The new Emperor’s market’ – Napoleon’s last headquarters festival
    Belgian fans to receive 5,000 to 12,000 tickets per match at Euro 2020
    EU refuses to accept ‘blackmail’ from Erdogan on Syrian refugees
    Belgian toddler Pia has received treatment with life-saving drug
    Thomas Cook: concerns over 300 people not taken back on
    ‘Promising signals’ seen in the search for a Brexit agreement
    Belgian brewer 3 Fonteinen to invest millions in brewing site revamp
    Smoke detectors soon to be required by law in every Flemish home
    View more

    More than 12,000 Belgian shops close in 10 years

    Sunday, 13 October 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Around 2,500 shops in Wallonia have closed in the last 10 years, L’Echo and De Tijd reported on Saturday. 

    The two papers added that 9,700 shops in Brussels and Flanders have also closed. One in five retail properties in Wallonia is currently empty.  

    “This trend became more apparent in Wallonia in 2018, as we lost 622 shops. The 2019 figures are showing a similar pattern. 475 shops had to close by August this year,” the Neutral Independents Union said. 

    The specialist study bureau Locatus revealed the amount of empty retail properties in the Brussels region has more than doubled, going from 5% in 2009 to 11.1% in 2019 (and even 11.9% in the city itself). It went from 5.9% to 9.7% in Flanders. 

    The high amount of shop closures can be explained by the popularity of e-commerce giants, as well as changes in consumer behaviour and real estate pressure. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job