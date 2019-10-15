 
Young Belgians more tempted by sustainable investments than their parents
Tuesday, 15 October, 2019
    Young Belgians more tempted by sustainable investments than their parents

    Tuesday, 15 October 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Although the Belgian is still very focused on the traditional savings account, the idea of making an investment – and increasingly of sustainable character – tends to gain slowly in importance, is what appeared in the 5th Observatory for Savings CBC presented on Monday in Brussels. The trend is, however, much more marked in the younger group (- 35).

    Overall, Belgians are increasingly inclined to economize. Three quarters regularly do so (7% more than last year), but among these savers, 85% prefer a savings account, while only 25% might embark in investments (+ 2% compared to 2018).

    True, the percentage seems quite small, especially considering the “extremely low” interest rate, but 5 years ago, only 8% saved through investment, Director General of Individual customers of CBC Xavier Falla noted.

    And sustainable investments are booming. Their visibility has increased in importance: 48% of Belgians now say they know what they are, against only 44% last year. Among the 1,068 respondents in July, 25% plan to invest (more) in sustainable funding over the next 12 months. 31% among 18-34-year olds and 50% among those who already invest (which account for about a third of respondents). “It is an increasingly clear movement,” Falla said.

    However, even though the tendency in favour of social change is increasing, only 57% of polled Belgians believe that investing sustainably can have a positive impact on the world’s condition (65% under 35; 73% of investors).

    A mindset change is however taking place, CBC said. According to the survey sample, 63% of investors under 35 consider to be important the sustainable profile of companies or of the investment funds in which they inject their economies, against 54% for all investors.

    The Brussels Times

