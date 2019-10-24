Two Brussels municipalities named as the poorest in Belgium

Brussels has once again dominated the list of the municipalities with the lowest average annual income in the country, the Belgian statistical service Statbel revealed on Thursday.

Saint-Josse-ten-Noode has the lowest average income of €9,297 (almost half of the average), followed by Molenbeek-Saint-Jean (€10,406). Farciennes, near Charleroi, is in third place (€11,727) and is the poorest Walloon municipality.

At the other end of the scale, Sint-Martens-Latem in East Flanders is once again the richest in the country, with an average income of €30,748 in 2017, 67.7% over the national average.

Keerbergen in Flemish Brabant takes the second place with € 27,540, followed by Oud-Heverlee (€26,590). The Walloon Brabant town of Lasne is the first Walloon municipality in the rankings (€26.395).

The figures are calculated on the basis of last year’s personal income tax returns, i.e. for the 2017 income.

Flanders (€19,636) is doing better than Wallonia, which follows with €17,281. The Brussels-Capital Region is clearly the poorest, with an average income of €14,372. In each of the three regions, there is an increase compared to the previous year.

Flemish Brabant is the first among the provinces with an average of €21,462, followed by Walloon Brabant with €21,035.

East Flanders completes the top three with €19,927.

Antwerp has €19,191, West Flanders has €19,184.

Limburg clearly has the lowest average income in Flanders with €18,311.

Hainaut is the poorest province (with the exception of Brussels) with €16,023.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times