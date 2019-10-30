‘Electric cars only booming in the richest EU countries’

Buying electric cars is still something for the happy few in the 28 EU countries, according to a new report, published on Tuesday by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, ACEA.

Increasing to a total of 2% of all cars sold in the EU in 2018, there is a clear imbalance between EU members, the association states.

The countries in the EU with the highest Gross Domestic Products (GDP) per capita see the highest sales. With Sweden (8,0% ECV market share), the Netherlands (6,7%) and Finland (4,7%) on top. out according to ACEA’s theory.

GDP per capita for these countries is 47.900 euros, 46.600 euros and 42.200 euros, respectively.

Belgium is not not so bad in comparison, with a market share of 2,4% of electric vehicles sold, while Belgians enjoy a 39,600 euro GDP per capita.

There are more electric cars sold in the biggest car markets, but the percentages of total car sales remain rather low: Germany: 67,504 ECVs sold (2,0%), United Kingdom 59,911 ECVs sold (2,5%), and France 45,587 ECVs sold (2,1%).

Norway, which is regarded as the textbook example when it comes to the sales of electric vehicles, is an exception with a market share of 49,1% of ECVs sold.

But in the oil-rich country, people have an average GDP of 73,200 euros too, and the government has discouraged buying cars with a conventional combustion engine by making them in some cases more expensive than electric cars.

On the other end of the spectrum, one finds countries like Latvia with 93 ECVs sold (0,6%), Estonia 118 (0,5%), Lithuania 143 (0,4%), Bulgaria: 220 (0,6%) or Slovakia 293 (0,3%). Here the GDP per capita is also lower from 8,000 euros to 19,000 euros.

