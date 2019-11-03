 
Good start to November on Brussels Stock Exchange
Sunday, 03 November, 2019
    Good start to November on Brussels Stock Exchange

    Sunday, 03 November 2019

    After a slight upturn on Friday morning, BEL 20 and its European neighbours notably increased again over the afternoon.  

    It was given a boost by the latest US employment figures. BEL 20 ended increased by 0.84% (3.794,80 points), with 12 of the largest companies in the green.  

    BEL 20 was boosted by Umicore (39.09) and Aperam (23.92), which increased by 5.73% and 4.64%, along with Galapagos (168.45) and arGEN-X (112.90), which increased by 2.21% and 3.77%. 

    AB InBev (71.32) hampered the benchmark index slightly by dropping 1%. Telenet (42.82) and Proximus (27.25) dropped by 2.73% and 1.02%, while Orange Belgium (19.88) and Bpost (10.40) increased by 0.81% and 1.41%. 

    After reaching a record high of 202.2 euros, Barco (198.80) only increased by 1.95%. Ontex (15.81) dropped 2.77% after increasing 4.7% the previous day. 

    KBC (63.26) and ING (10.20) increased by 0.60% and 0.67% and Ageas (51.72) increased by 0.15%. 

    Solvay (100.30) increased by 2.87%, UCB (72.42) by 0.22% and GBL (90.96) by 1.09%. 

    While their overall activity generally decreased, Greenyard (5.08) actually increased again by 17%, adding to the 60 or so points it gained a few weeks ago. 

    Balta (2.73) and Hamon (2.20) increased by 4.8% and 4.7%. Recticel (8.04) and SmartPhoto (15.50) increased by 2.5% and 3.7% and Shurgard (30.80) increased by 1.5%. 

    Sequana Medical (6.8) increased by 3.9% after dropping 2.9% on Thursday. Oxurion (2.67) and Celyad (8.11) increased by 2.9% and 1.1%. 

    The Euro was worth 1.1170 dollars at around 4.30pm, compared to 1.1150 during the morning and 1.1153 the day before.  

    The price of gold per ounce went up 1.20 dollars to 1.511,53 dollars and an ingot was worth 43.475 euros (a drop of 30 euros).

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times 

