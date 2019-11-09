 
Thomas Cook collapse to cost more than 30 million euros
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 09 November, 2019
Latest News:
Thomas Cook collapse to cost more than 30...
N-VA does not believe in coalition with the...
Belgium’s banks join forces against money launderers...
Belgium’s Queen Mathilde wins prestigious German Bambi award...
Minister defends Wallonia’s budget deficit...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 09 November 2019
    Thomas Cook collapse to cost more than 30 million euros
    N-VA does not believe in coalition with the PS
    Belgium’s banks join forces against money launderers
    Belgium’s Queen Mathilde wins prestigious German Bambi award
    Minister defends Wallonia’s budget deficit
    Fourth JD Sports store looted after racist remarks by store manager
    Belgium to update emergency calls service from early 2020
    Belgians prove to be fickle energy consumers
    Tears for Catalonia
    Suspect arrested in the fake taxi driver sexual assault case of ULB student
    Bullet fired at judge’s office in courthouse in Liège province
    Strike at De Lijn: bus traffic seriously disrupted in Flemish Brabant
    Brussels Airport cancels 11 flights on second day of Lufthansa strike
    Car share schemes found to be not so green
    How five Brussels municipalities will make cycling easier from 2020
    Man sets himself on fire in front of Palace of Justice
    Taxi drivers’ strike planned for 26 November is cancelled
    Belgium named as the happiest country in the EU
    Rwandan tried for ‘unspeakable’ crimes in first-ever genocide trial in Belgium
    Belgium joins eight European countries targeting airline pollution
    View more

    Thomas Cook collapse to cost more than 30 million euros

    Saturday, 09 November 2019

    The Travel Guarantee Fund is expecting Thomas Cook’s collapse to cost over 30 million euros in total, its director Mark De Vriendt revealed on Friday. 

    This sum includes the compensation paid to the customers affected and the costs for their temporary hotels and repatriation. The first trips should be refunded by the end of November. 

    This is still only an estimation of the total cost. 

    Around 82,000 Belgian customers were affected when British travel agent Thomas Cook went into liquidation, according to the Travel Guarantee Fund. Around 13,000 of them were actually on holiday at the time and had to be repatriated. Others saw their holiday plans fall through completely. 

    They will all be able to submit a claim on the Fund’s internet site. Just over 24,000 have already done so and another 2,000 are expected to do so soon. 

    The claims are being handled at a new reclamation centre. 16 former Thomas Cook/Neckermann employees are currently working there. De Vriendt hopes that the first refunds will be issued by the end of November. The claims will be dealt with in chronological order, according to the departure date. 

    The Travel Guarantee Fund says many of the claims are incomplete: the attached purchase orders are occasionally incomplete, the reservation number is incorrect or the receipt is not legally valid. He also said only the cost of the trip itself (so not visas, separate travel insurance etc) would be refunded. 

    The Travel Guarantee Fund was put in place by the travel sector. It is funded by tour operators and travel agencies. 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job