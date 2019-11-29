 
Amazon employees in Germany go on strike for Black Friday
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 29 November, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels is now a “Blue Community”...
Amazon employees in Germany go on strike for...
Hundreds march through Brussels protesting climate change (Photos)...
Over 20 Extinction Rebellion members preventively arrested during...
Médecins du monde will offer flu vaccines to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 29 November 2019
    Brussels is now a “Blue Community”
    Amazon employees in Germany go on strike for Black Friday
    Hundreds march through Brussels protesting climate change (Photos)
    Over 20 Extinction Rebellion members preventively arrested during anti-Black Friday campaign
    Médecins du monde will offer flu vaccines to the homeless
    Brussels government moves to fight violence against women
    Flemish far-right party is selling fake ‘Flemish ID cards’ for charity
    Another grenade thrown at house in Antwerp on Thursday night
    Black Friday: Belgium prepares for a surge of consumer spending
    Global Climate strike comes to Brussels: march will begin at Gare du Nord at 1:30 PM
    Over 90% of indoor smoking ban violations in Brussels cafés remain unpunished
    Billie Eilish Werchter Boutique pop-up cancelled: safety cannot be guaranteed
    Breastfeeding woman threatened with fine for public indecency by police officer in Bruges
    Using somebody else’s MOBIB card now risks a fine of €408
    Unidentified shooter opens fire with machine gun at home of 74-year-old woman in Antwerp
    Uber to start suspending misbehaving passengers
    Anti-Semitism to be punished more harshly in Germany
    First Ronald McDonald House in Belgium to open in December
    Tiger mosquitoes spotted at three motorway parking stations in Belgium
    Hydropower plants: a threat to Europe’s biodiversity?
    View more

    Amazon employees in Germany go on strike for Black Friday

    Friday, 29 November 2019
    © Belga

    Hundreds of the American giant Amazon’s employees came out on strike for better wages and working conditions in Germany on Friday, the sales promotions day dubbed “Black Friday”.

    The strike, called by the Verdi union, will continue until Tuesday, thereby disrupting work on Monday, which is another on-line sales promotion day.

    “Several hundred” of the online sales giant’s employees went on strike on Friday, Verdi spokeswoman, Eva Voelpel, informed the AFP news agency.

    According to her, the strike has hit Amazon distribution centres in Leipzig, Bad Hersfeld, Koblenz, Rheinberg, Werne and Graben.

    “Their work cannot be paid at derisory amounts,” Verdi complained in a press release, demanding a collective labour agreement to guarantee “a decent wage and healthy, quality jobs.”

    The union accuses Amazon of “depriving its staff of their basic rights” and employing them “under extreme pressure,” and “as a consequence, many employees go sick,” the union warned.

    For its part, Amazon has minimised the strike’s impact, ensuring that orders will be delivered “on time.” The firm claims it offers salaries within the “top band of earnings for this kind of work,” “fringe benefits” and a review of “salaries every year.”

    Most of its 13,000 employees in 13 logistics hubs across Germany will work “as normal” on Friday, Amazon stated.

    The American company has been hit by endless strikes in Germany and other countries in recent years.

    Last year, “Black Friday” was marked by work stoppages in Spain, Germany and Great Britain.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job