160,000 Belgian Allianz Partners clients affected by data theft

An Allianz Partners strongbox containing back-up copies of data related to disaster claims was stolen in the Netherlands in August, the insurance and assistance company disclosed on Friday.

According to an audit and analysis of the documents concerned, the strongbox contained data on 160,000 Belgian customers who had filed claims for disasters or breakdowns under their assistance contracts or travel insurance.

The strongbox was stored in a secured place outside the company’s buildings. A complaint was immediately filed with the Dutch police and a judicial investigation is under way.

The Belgian data-protection authority incident was also notified of the theft.

So far, nothing indicates that the assailants had access to the data contained in the back-up files, Allianz Partners disclosed.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times