Clothes shops hope for colder weather to sell stocks during winter sales

Most cloth shops have stocks that are currently around 4% higher compared to last year, according to a survey by the Union for the Self-Employed (SNI).

“Due to the mild weather in autumn, typical winter items such as turtlenecks, jackets, boots, etc. are still in stock. For the sales to be successful, shops hope for a real winter,” SNI said on Saturday.

The survey, conducted among 556 shops, also shows that 41% of them recorded a fall in their sales during Automn, 20% a slight increase and 39% a status quo.

A not very encouraging situation when 2018 year balance sheets were already negative, comments SNI. “The mild weather is not solely responsible. The various successive sales make consumers wait for these actions to make their purchases.”

As for the coming winter sale which begins on 3 January, shop keepers expectation are moderate because consumers “only spend their money once.”

Only 20% think they will achieve better figures than last year, 25% expect a decrease and half forecast stable sales. “But everything will depend on the weather. Winter weather could still give the sales a boost,” SNI concludes.

The Brussels Times