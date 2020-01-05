 
Ryanair now largest European airline
Sunday, 05 January, 2020
Ryanair now largest European airline...
Two harbour cities selected to European Capitals of...
Man who escaped from prison in Turnhout recaptured...
Child who fell from window in Ixelles has...
Body of missing student found in canal...
    Ryanair now largest European airline

    Sunday, 05 January 2020
    © Ryanair

    Ryanair flew 152.4 million people in 2019, 9% more than the previous year, the Irish low-cost airline announced in a statement.

    As for the occupancy rate, it reached 96%. The result could cement them as the largest airline in Europe in terms of passengers. 

    The company recorded 11.2 million passengers in December, an increase of 9%.

    Ryanair could therefore be dethroning Lufthansa Group, the parent company of Brussels Airlines.

    The German company only recorded a 2.5% increase in passengers between January and November, which does not seem enough to maintain its lead. Its annual figures will be announced in the coming week.

    2020 promises to be more complicated for Ryanair however. The results will suffer because of the issues with the Boeing 737 MAX planes, dozens of which the company had ordered, and the forecasted number of passengers have already been revised several times to decrease. 

    The Brussels Times

