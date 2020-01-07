 
Uber plans to launch flying taxis
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 07 January, 2020
Latest News:
Over one third of missing persons in Belgium...
Uber plans to launch flying taxis...
Belgium gets more aggressive on tax evaders...
Belgians eat much less meat...
Australia fires: Belgian WWF launches fundraising campaign to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 07 January 2020
    Over one third of missing persons in Belgium not found within a year
    Uber plans to launch flying taxis
    Belgium gets more aggressive on tax evaders
    Belgians eat much less meat
    Australia fires: Belgian WWF launches fundraising campaign to fight ‘ecological disaster’
    Religious intolerance still ‘shackles’ press freedoms, warns Reporters Without Borders
    ‘The Vegan Butcher’s Choice’ wins best newcomer in 2019 Belgian Vegan Awards
    Iran classifies all American forces as ‘terrorists’
    Emissions from new vehicles are back to 2014 levels
    Earth-sized planet in ‘habitable zone’ discovered
    Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old measuring table in Jerusalem
    Pension-reform strike costs SNCF 600 million euros
    Sharp drop in number of migrants intercepted in West Flanders
    First autopsy results suggest that Frédérik Vanclooster (21) drowned
    Largest US-led military games in decades to avoid Belgium’s daytime traffic jams
    Over 650,000 people visited Atomium in 2019
    Engie and Arval launch integrated electric car package
    Student stabbed on University of Liège campus
    ‘Curb US – Iran tensions from escalating,’ says Belgian Foreign Minister
    Belgians only spend 1% of income on public transport
    View more

    Uber plans to launch flying taxis

    Tuesday, 07 January 2020
    Uber has announced that it has chosen Melbourne, Dallas and Los Angeles to become the first cities to offer Uber Air flights.

    South Korean Hyundai has announced that it will produce flying vehicles for Uber, which plans to launch a network of shared flying taxis in 2023.

    The car company said in a statement that it would manufacture these 100% electric vehicles, capable of carrying four people, on an industrial scale.

    The agreement between Uber and Hyundai was announced at the Consumer Electronics technology show in Las Vegas. Uber’s short term goal is to have flying taxis deployed in a few major world cities by 2023.

    Jaiwon Shin, head of Hyundai’s urban air mobility division, says he expects costs to remain reasonable through large-scale manufacturing. “We know how to mass produce high quality vehicles.”

    The partnership must ensure that these short-haul ‘flying taxis’ are “affordable for everyone,” he adds. By taking the transport “in the air, we can significantly save time for our passengers,” underlines Eric Allison, Head of Uber Elevate.

    Uber has announced that it has chosen Melbourne, Australia, in addition to Dallas and Los Angeles in the United States, to become the first cities to offer Uber Air flights.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job