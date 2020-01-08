 
Uber denies plans to branch out to Leuven and Namur
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 January, 2020
Latest News:
Sarkozy corruption trial set for October...
Lifeless body of young boy found in landing...
Hundreds of Belgians to be DNA-tested as police...
Brussels university launches code of conduct to reinforce...
Belgium’s debt decreased by 5.3 billion euro in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    Sarkozy corruption trial set for October
    Lifeless body of young boy found in landing gear of plane in Paris airport
    Hundreds of Belgians to be DNA-tested as police seek breakthrough in Killers of Brabant case
    Brussels university launches code of conduct to reinforce equality plan
    Belgium’s debt decreased by 5.3 billion euro in December
    Theo Francken will not have to explain controversial remarks about deporting criminals in Parliament
    Ukrainian airline cancels flights over Iranian airspace after plane crash leaves 176 dead
    More Belgian employees receive a company car
    Uber denies plans to branch out to Leuven and Namur
    Central banks running out of ammunition to fight crises, BoE Governor warns
    Free cards for Brussels transport network distributed ahead of ticket price hike
    Knokke mayor under investigation for conflict of interest in land sale
    Wallonia introduces free cervical cancer screenings
    Flemish hospitals post ‘very good’ results after round of surprise inspections
    Record number of drugs seizures in Belgium in 2019
    5 police officers on horseback sanctioned for refusing to step through horse urine
    Smoke from fires in Australia reaches Brazil
    Householder shoots alleged burglar dead
    Armoured Belgian anti-tank vehicles unable to fire anti-tank ammunition
    Far-right and right-wing parties set for exponential growth in Flanders, new survey suggests
    View more

    Uber denies plans to branch out to Leuven and Namur

    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    © Belga

    UPDATED: Uber, the ride-sharing service currently active in Brussels, has denied it is to extend to Leuven and Namur in the near future, Belga reports.

    According to the company, it has no such plans. The mistake appears to have been caused by the two cities appearing on some language versions of the company’s website which lists the cities where Uber rides are available.

    Uber came to Belgium in 2014, and its road has been rocky ever since, as far as politicians and licensed taxis are concerned, although the public has welcomed the service with open arms. According to Belga, the news that Uber intended to expand to Leuven, and the surrounding area including Haacht, Diest, Landen and Oud-Heverlee caused panic among the city’s taxi drivers. 

    The news was greeted by a plea from environmental organisation Bond Beter Leefmilieu (BBL) calling on Uber to stock its new service with 100% electric vehicles, and to cooperate with public transport instead of competing.

    BBL calls on the company to step in financially to help prospective drivers buy electric cars, as they have already done in London. The organisation also calls on local authorities in the areas concerned to adapt their local regulations “so that Uber does not have free rein to create air pollution and traffic jams”.

    According to Laurien Spruyt, mobility expert at BBL, Uber threatens to undo positive moves already undertaken in other cities, including Leuven.

    “We are working together with Antwerp, Leuven and Ghent on the greening of the taxi sector,” she said in a statement. “Uber threatens to undermine the efforts already made for better air quality. The company is able to specify which vehicles it allows into its app and which it does now. We are asking Uber to allow only electric vehicles, to ensure that their activities do not further damage the air quality in our cities.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job