 
Top bosses have already earned as much as their employees will in all of 2020
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 January, 2020
Latest News:
Top bosses have already earned as much as...
Belgium will comply with ruling to repatriate ten...
Violent crimes in Brussels hit an all-time low...
University of Hasselt awards honorary degree to Jane...
Kazakhgate: Princess Léa will not face prosecution...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 January 2020
    Top bosses have already earned as much as their employees will in all of 2020
    Belgium will comply with ruling to repatriate ten children of IS members
    Violent crimes in Brussels hit an all-time low
    University of Hasselt awards honorary degree to Jane Goodall
    Kazakhgate: Princess Léa will not face prosecution
    Belgium’s total electricity share from renewable energy reaches new highs
    1 young person in 6 admits to sending messages while driving
    Trump announces new Iran sanctions
    Father’s touch equally important for baby’s development as mother’s, research shows
    Record number of passengers travelled through Brussels airport in 2019
    Sarkozy corruption trial set for October
    Young boy found dead in plane’s landing gear upon arrival in Paris
    Hundreds of Belgians to be DNA-tested as police seek breakthrough in Killers of Brabant case
    Brussels university launches code of conduct to reinforce equality plan
    Belgium’s debt decreased by 5.3 billion euro in December
    Theo Francken will not have to explain controversial remarks about deporting criminals in Parliament
    Ukrainian airline cancels flights over Iranian airspace after plane crash leaves 176 dead
    More Belgian employees receive a company car
    Uber denies plans to branch out to Leuven and Namur
    ‘Central banks are running out of ammunition’
    View more

    Top bosses have already earned as much as their employees will in all of 2020

    Thursday, 09 January 2020
    Stock photo © Pxhere

    Today, 9 January 2020, the boss of a major company will have earned as much as the average employee can expect to make for the whole of the year.

    That’s the calculation carried out by the left-wing workers’ party PVDA, based on the remuneration for the CEOs of Bel-20 companies as published by the Vlerick Business School.

    The Vlerick study looked at the salary gap between CEOs of the top companies and their employees. Between 2014 and 2018, CEOs saw their remuneration increase by 16%, while the pay of their employees went up by only 5.5%. Having said that, in 2018 CEO pay fell, from €2.07 million in 2017 to €1,875 in 2018. And 2019 is likely to see another fall.

    In times of child poverty, housing crisis and pay freezes, the debate on the growing wage gap is now more than ever on the agenda,” said the PVDA member of parliament, Peter Mertens. “Many employees find it difficult to make ends meet until the end of the month, while a small group of top managers help themselves to generous pay rises, bonuses and dividends. The tension has become ridiculously strong.”

    Mertens is arguing for Belgian companies to publish at least the spread in pay packages, as is already mandatory in the Netherlands. The party is also calling for an end to pay freezes, and an increase in the minimum wage to €14 an hour.

    At the same time, while it may take only nine days for a Belgian CEO to make what is an annual income for others, Belgium is not the worst case. The BBC recently announced that the time taken for a British CEO to do the same is only three days.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job