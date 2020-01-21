The world’s largest free trade area implemented in Africa

In 2020 the world’s largest free trade area will come into force as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is being implemented.

At the initiative of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, the treaty has so far been signed by 54 out of 55 African countries, bringing together 1.2 billion people with a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of over than €2 trillion.

The agreement requires member states to remove tariffs and allow for visa free travelling, to create a single economic market, similar to the European Union’s.

I am so proud that we have achieved what our forefathers wanted to achieve,” Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, a South African minister told a large audience of international investors at the recent Africa Investment Forum held in Johannesburg in November.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is investing heavily in infrastructure projects to facilitate mobility and faster transfer of good, and help make AfCFTA work.

United Nations estimates that the agreement will boost intra-African trade by over 50% by 2022, while expecting it to also help attract more foreign investment looking for attractive opportunities.

“Chances for companies to scale up is much greater while access for finance will also increase,” Ade Ayeyemi, CEO of Eccobank, a pan-African banking conglomerate present in 36 African countries comments on the introduction of the free trade area.

The UK-Africa summit is currently taking place in London. Convened by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and attended by several African Presidents, major institutional investors and private sector business leaders, the future trade relationship between the UK and Africa, and the African Continental Free Trade Area in the context of Brexit are expected to top discussions.

Africa and the UK are long-standing partners. Trade stood at over £33bn in 2018. Close to 2,000 British businesses currently operate in Africa.

In 2016, Africa’s exports to the UK accounted for £17 billion. Africa’s major exporters to the UK, in 2016, included South Africa, which takes the lion’s share with 58%, followed by Nigeria with 7%, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt 5% each.

Over the next decade, Africa is expected to play an increasingly significant global role. The continent’s population is projected to double to 2 billion people by 2050, representing a quarter of the world population.

“The rate of return in Africa is higher than in many other places in the world,” Akinwumi Adesina, President of AfDB says. With the implementation of AfCFTA, “we will in 2020 see a more dynamic business environment, with more finalised businesses transactions,” he adds. “Africa is bankable, we are seeing more intra-continental investments, funded by African money, managed by Africans.”

