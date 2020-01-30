 
EU to impose a universal charger for all smart phone brands
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 30 January, 2020
Latest News:
EU to impose a universal charger for all...
Greta Thunberg trademarks “Skolstrejk för klimatet”...
Garbage collection in Brussels disrupted due to ‘spontaneous’...
IS member from Antwerp risks losing Belgian nationality...
Brussels Grand Place lit up in colours of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 30 January 2020
    EU to impose a universal charger for all smart phone brands
    Greta Thunberg trademarks “Skolstrejk för klimatet”
    Garbage collection in Brussels disrupted due to ‘spontaneous’ strike
    IS member from Antwerp risks losing Belgian nationality
    Brussels Grand Place lit up in colours of UK on the eve of Brexit
    Creating more low emissions zones could do ‘more harm than good’, Touring says
    Record number of police officers working in City of Brussels
    New Portuguese tax could affect thousands of Belgians pensioners
    Belgian tour operators to cancel all China trips as coronavirus death toll rises
    Think tank calls for quota on nurses to make health care work
    Huawei lauds EU decision to allow it into bloc’s 5G roll-out as ‘fact-based’
    Europe approves 5G toolbox
    Elderly art thief (77) arrested smuggling €50,000 helmet into Belgium
    Brussels sees an increasing number of Dutch-speakers
    No consensus on stricter law stripping terrorist of Belgian nationality
    Hazard’s injury sidelines him for two more games
    High risk of flu epidemic hitting Brussels in February
    Antwerp restaurant named in ‘great tables of the world’ guide
    Belgian Pride 2020 will focus on mental and physical health
    Level-crossing accidents claimed 7 lives in 2019
    View more

    EU to impose a universal charger for all smart phone brands

    Thursday, 30 January 2020
    © Belga

    Manufacturers of smartphones, tablets, e-readers, cameras and other mobile technology will soon be forced to make devices that are compatible with a universal charger.

    The European Commission promised on Wednesday to submit a proposal on this matter by autumn.

    The European Parliament is adopting adopt a similar request. The aim is to simplify things for consumers and to reduce electronic waste.

    “To every purchase of a new electronic device you add a charger, which is often different from the one you already have,” the MEPs exclaim.

    For six years the Commission has pursued a “voluntary approach” to encourage mobile manufacturers to cooperate, but this is no longer enough. The waste due to chargers alone costs approximately 300 million euro per year for a 50,000-ton waste, according to the European Commission.

    US computer giant Apple has already made known its opposition to the universal charger.

    Apple regularly modifies its devices’ chargers. It claims that the universal charger would put a damper on innovation and penalize European users, who would miss out on its technology.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job