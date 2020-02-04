 
Google gives Belgian organisations over €1 million to fight online hate
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 04 February, 2020
Latest News:
A majority of Scotland’s people now favour independence...
Google gives Belgian organisations over €1 million to...
Manneken Pis helps raise cancer awareness...
Slight decrease in the number of Islamist attacks...
150 extra shelter places for the homeless in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 04 February 2020
    A majority of Scotland’s people now favour independence
    Google gives Belgian organisations over €1 million to fight online hate
    Manneken Pis helps raise cancer awareness
    Slight decrease in the number of Islamist attacks in Europe in 2019
    150 extra shelter places for the homeless in Brussels scrapped
    After Brexit, tough negotiations ahead on new EU-UK partnership
    Brussels museum staffers hospitalised with suspected formaldehyde poisoning
    One dead and at least 50 injured in major accident on Antwerp ring road
    Belgian university launches online test for coronavirus
    Chinese slam Belgian newspaper for ‘offensive’ coronavirus cartoon
    Temperatures reached new record of 27°C in Italy
    Johnson brings forward sales ban on diesel and petrol cars to 2035
    Oil prices plummet in the face of concerns over coronavirus
    STIB stopped sorting garbage after terror attacks
    Belgium will ban all tobacco advertising from 2021
    Foreign drivers make up over half of offenders in Ghent’s LEZ
    Coronavirus in Belgium: ‘Panic is more dangerous than the virus’
    Painting looted by Nazis found in Royal Library of Belgium
    Woman in Ghent stabbing attack will be charged with attempted murder
    First case of coronavirus confirmed in Belgium
    View more

    Google gives Belgian organisations over €1 million to fight online hate

    Tuesday, 04 February 2020
    Two Belgian organisations are among 29 European projects supported by the company. Credit: Pxhere

    Two organisations based in Belgium, ERGO Network and Mobile School, received over €1 million from Google to fight against the spread of online hate.

    At a congress on online safety in Brussels, Matt Brittin, Google’s President of Business and Operations in Europe, presented the projects. Google itself has an important responsibility to keep harmful and illegal content from its platforms, he said, but the company cannot do that on its own, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    Last year, it launched a call for organisations working to combat hatred, extremism or online safety for children. Over 800 organisations applied, according to Brittin. Through its philanthropy branch Google.org, the company raised €10 million in support of the 29 selected companies from 14 countries, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    In Belgium, ERGO Network received €625,000 to tackle hate rhetoric about the Roma population in different countries. 40 young people from the Roma community will be trained to raise awareness, and efforts will be made to better monitor the problem. The organisation has no running projects in Belgium, but is active in Brussels to lobby the European institutions.

    The nonprofit Mobile School received €490,000 to develop digital tools, named ‘Streetsmart’. The organisation tries to prevent young people worldwide from falling into the hands of gangs or extremists by setting up educational programmes on the streets.

    With the tools of Streetsmart, the organisation wants to support outreach workers. With Google’s money, the organization hopes to reach 500 youth workers in the next two years, in order to expand the project even further.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job