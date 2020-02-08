 
US accuses Belgium of low-cost acetone export dumping
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 08 February, 2020
Latest News:
US accuses Belgium of low-cost acetone export dumping...
Storm ‘Ciara’ could affect Belgian trains on Sunday...
Solar Orbiter mission will explore Sun using Belgian-built...
Storm ‘Ciara’ could cause delays at Brussels Airport...
Belgian Kimmer Coppejans qualifies for Launceston doubles final...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 08 February 2020
    US accuses Belgium of low-cost acetone export dumping
    Storm ‘Ciara’ could affect Belgian trains on Sunday
    Solar Orbiter mission will explore Sun using Belgian-built equipment
    Storm ‘Ciara’ could cause delays at Brussels Airport on Sunday evening
    Belgian Kimmer Coppejans qualifies for Launceston doubles final
    Brussels hotels line up to take part in new star system
    Safeonweb warns of new scam involving second-hand sites
    Biotech sector looks forward to 2,400 new jobs in Wallonia
    Belgian court decision on PKK is “unacceptable” says Turkey
    Arno postpones tour dates after cancer diagnosis
    Trump sacks EU ambassador over impeachment testimony
    Storm ‘Ciara’ on Sunday: how to protect yourself and your property
    Coronavirus: pangolin is potential missing link in chain of transmission
    Macron wants a European agenda on arms control
    Bright Brussels festival lights up city next week
    Yellow alert for wind gusts on Sunday
    Dozen new traffic lights for bikes to be installed in Flanders
    A thousand young people march for the oceans in Brussels
    Belgian prince investigated in alleged global tax evasion network probe
    Belgian consulate general in Lubumbashi officially reopens
    View more

    US accuses Belgium of low-cost acetone export dumping

    Saturday, 08 February 2020

    Belgium, South Korea and South Africa, export acetone to the United States at a cheap price, which could be seen as ‘dumping’, according to US Department of Commerce.

    If the US concludes that there is a financial loss, Washington will demand financial compensation. 

    According to the US Department of Commerce, acetone, which is used in chemistry, was imported from Belgium with a dumping margin of 28.10%.

    US authorities are looking in particular at Ineos Phenol Belgium, as well as other unspecified Belgian exporters. In 2018, Belgium had exported 51.1 million dollars worth of acetone to the US.

    “Strict implementation of trade legislation is a top priority of Trump’s administration. Since coming to power, about 200 anti-dumping investigations have been initiated,” the Ministerial communication stated. 

    The investigation concerning Belgium, North Korea and South Africa was opened after a complaint registered by the Coalition for Acetone Fair Trade, of which AdvanSix, Altivia Petrochemicals, LLC and Olin Corporation are members. 

    The US Commission on International Trade is currently examining whether the American domestic industry has suffered because of these deals.

    The conclusion is expected on 23 March at latest, the US Department of Commerce announced.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job