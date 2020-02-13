 
Walloon health tech company raises €25 million in funding round
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 13 February, 2020
Latest News:
Walloon health tech company raises €25 million in...
Several parks closed in Brussels because of high...
Belgians with Asian roots report increased racism amid...
Brussels bans plastic produce bags from 1 March...
Rules on student hazing introduced in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 13 February 2020
    Walloon health tech company raises €25 million in funding round
    Several parks closed in Brussels because of high winds
    Belgians with Asian roots report increased racism amid coronavirus fears
    Brussels bans plastic produce bags from 1 March
    Rules on student hazing introduced in Belgium
    Catholic hospitals forcing palliative care on patients who request euthanasia
    First plans for ‘Frozen Land’ in Disneyland Paris revealed
    Why Azerbaijan has a statue of Jean-Claude Van Damme
    Coronavirus: almost 15,000 new infections in China on Wednesday
    More marriage contracts signed after the wedding than before
    Coronavirus: lack of Chinese tourists begins to impact global tourism
    Police were ‘needlessly violent’ at Brussels jenever party, students say
    Liège researchers report breakthrough in colon cancer treatment
    Coronavirus: stranded Dutch cruise ship allowed to moor
    Doctors unhappy about planned new non-emergency number 1733
    80 km/h winds to hit Belgium this week
    Asbestos still present in 80% of Flemish schools in Brussels
    King Philippe addresses UN on behalf of children in conflict situations
    STIB checks less tickets due to shortage of staff
    Twice as many people take driving exam with automatic transmission
    View more

    Walloon health tech company raises €25 million in funding round

    Thursday, 13 February 2020
    Th eunit that charges the patch that stimulates the embedded chip in the sufferer's chin. © Nyxoah

    The health tech company Nyxoah has raised €25 million in a funding round from two companies in the field for further development of its anti-snoring technology.

    Nyxoah’s Genio system tackles the problem of sleep apnea, a condition that occurs when the sufferer is asleep. The muscles of the tongue and throat relax, causing the tongue to slip backwards over the airway. The sufferer begins to suffocate and wakes up.

    That can happen many times a night, leaving the sufferer exhausted. The problem can lead to other complaints including heart trouble, depression and obesity. In less severe cases, sleep breathing troubles can cause snoring.

    The conventional treatment for sleep apnea is a mask that delivers air under positive pressure, which helps prevent the relaxation of the muscles.

    But the mask comes with an electric air pump which itself can cause sleeping problems, particularly for a sufferer’s partner.

    The Genio system developed by Nyxoah involves a nerve stimulator in the form of a tiny chip which is inserted under the chin with two electrodes placed either side of the hypoglossal nerve under the tongue.

    The chip is activated by the patient at bedtime, by placing a patch on the skin under the chin. That “wakes up” the electrodes, which then proceed to stimulate the nerve, preventing the tongue muscles from becoming weak and losing their tone.

    The project has now received additional funding from Cochlear, a company based in Mechelen that specialises in implanted hearing devices.

    The other investor is the American ResMed, a $25-billion company active in the field of respiratory problems, including seep apnea.

    Having ResMed, the global leader in sleep apnea, support this significant funding round along with our existing shareholders will help Nyxoah to further accelerate its development,” commented Olivier Taelman, CEO of the company.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job