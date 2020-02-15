 
Port of Antwerp: losses due to coronavirus will not be made up this year
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 15 February, 2020
Latest News:
Port of Antwerp: losses due to coronavirus will...
Coming soon from Lotus: a double-speculoos cookie with...
First Covid-19 death in Europe...
Buizingen train disaster remembered, ten years on...
Antwerp company brings faster internet to space station...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 15 February 2020
    Port of Antwerp: losses due to coronavirus will not be made up this year
    Coming soon from Lotus: a double-speculoos cookie with three flavours of filling
    First Covid-19 death in Europe
    Buizingen train disaster remembered, ten years on
    Antwerp company brings faster internet to space station
    Government coalition talks collapse — what happens now?
    New government formation: Geens throws in the towel
    Europe’s international trade boomed in 2019
    Record ticket bookings for Euro 2020
    Brussels periphery complains about left behind sharing bikes
    In photos: Bright Brussels lights up the city
    Birthplaces will no longer be visible on ID cards
    Burn-out on the rise in the Belgian work place
    Love in the European Quarter
    More Belgians drove electric cars in 2019
    Brexiteer complains about EU airport immigration queue, goes viral
    Belgian documentary could help find body in 2011 murder case
    Belgian air traffic controllers plan strike at end of February
    €500,000 more promised to help at-risk Walloons
    Water, plants and bikes to dominate new Usquare neighbourhood in Ixelles
    View more

    Port of Antwerp: losses due to coronavirus will not be made up this year

    Saturday, 15 February 2020
    Containers at the Port of Antwerp © Port Authority

    The losses already caused by a fall in shipping traffic into and out of China as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic will not be made up this year, even if the traffic resumes quickly, according to the port of Antwerp.

    Last year, traffic to and from China saw an increase of 16% for Antwerp, to 1.39 million containers. However from figures apparent already this year, the first quarter of 2020 looks like seeing a fall in traffic of six million containers.

    China is an important partner for Antwerp, and if the losses so far this year are carried through to the rest of the year, the end result will be down 7% on 2019. And if the crisis lasts longer, the end figure will be higher still.

    The impact on the logistics chain is enormous,” commented Barbara Janssens, spokesperson for the Port Authority. “The impact is far greater than at the time of the SARS epidemic in 2002, because the Chinese economy is four times larger now, and much more connected to the rest of the world.”

    Between 20 January and 6 February, according to container traffic specialist Alphaliner, container traffic at Chinese ports was down 20%. But ports like Antwerp and to a lesser extent Zeebrugge expect to see the effects only about the beginning of March, when ships that would have been expected here fail to show up.

    The Port Authority said it would not expect the Chinese blockade to be lifted before mid-March at the earliest. And by then, the losses sustained thus far in the year could no longer be made up. “That’s because of the enormous shortage of container capacity that will be caused by the peaks arising when trade starts up again,” said Janssens.

    And when Antwerp sneezes, other ports catch a cold.

    The port of Antwerp is after all a hub in Europe where goods and containers are loaded on to other ships, trains and lorries, to be carried to the hinterland,” Janssens said. Companies will find fewer Chinese products are available, while exporters will have trouble getting their products, such as machine parts, to China on time.

    Meanwhile at Zeebrugge, Antwerp’s view is shared. The CSP container terminal there has already been informed of the cancellation of two incoming shipments from China and three planned departures to China in March.

    Zeebrugge, said Carla Debast of CSP, is highly dependent on China, so the current problem weigh heavily on the port, even more than on Antwerp.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job