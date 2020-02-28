Storms Ciara and Dennis gave a boost to wind energy production

The official storms Ciara and Dennis earlier in February gave a boost to Belgium’s wind energy production, according to producer Eneco.

Eneco produced more wind power in February than in any single month so far, the company said in a statement . Not only did Ciara and Dennis play a role, but there was more than usual wind during the third weekend in the month.

Eneco has a total of 107 turbines on land and at sea, which together have a production capacity of 578 megawatts. Thanks to the high number of windy days in February, the turbines produced 255 gigawatt-hours of green electricity – twice as much as the company forecast.

That adds up to the equivalent of power for 728,000 households.

“We are delighted to be able to announce these figures,” said Pieter Verlinden, head of sourcing and pricing.

“Wind energy has a great deal of potential to support society in a time of transition away from fossil fuels. The strong winds certainly helped us, but the record production is also a result of the fact that the Norther wind-park, of which Eneco owns one-quarter, was not entirely operational in February last year.”

Eneco Belgium , based in Mechelen, is a leading producer of green energy, with wind turbines and solar panels in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the UK. The company currently supplies green electricity and gas to one million residential customers and 55,000 business users. The company employs 300 people in Mechelen, Ghent and Wavre.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

