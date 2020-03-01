 
5G to be launched in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 01 March, 2020
Latest News:
5G to be launched in Belgium...
This winter was the third mildest since 1833...
Woluwé-St-Lambert mayor forbids access to public places for...
One person wins almost 70 million euros at...
Makers of adulterated wine ask customers to check...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 01 March 2020
    5G to be launched in Belgium
    This winter was the third mildest since 1833
    Woluwé-St-Lambert mayor forbids access to public places for people returning from coronavirus ‘high risk areas’
    One person wins almost 70 million euros at EuroMillions draw
    Makers of adulterated wine ask customers to check their bottles
    New coronavirus infection reported in Antwerp
    10,000 flowers for rare illnesses in Brussels gallery
    Hospital burned down in Iran due to Coronavirus fears
    Belgian film Jumbo wins prize at Berlin
    Investigation into Spanish woman who became ill after visiting Belgium
    Africamuseum’s Grande Rotunde has been renovated
    Economic leaders ask finance sector to support COP26
    Erdogan and Trump agree measures to avoid ‘tragedy in Idlib’
    “Friendship fraud” on the increase in Belgium in 2019
    Coronavirus: more than 20 dead in Italy
    Urban junk food diet is bad for city birds
    Belgian bus driver stabbed in Zeeland
    Nineteen new coronavirus cases in France
    Scientist takes De Block to task over government’s Covid plans
    Higher rent cannot be demanded because a tenant has a pet
    View more

    5G to be launched in Belgium

    Sunday, 01 March 2020
    © Belga

    Proximus, Telenet and Orange have submitted their requests for a provisional 5G license to BIPT (Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications).

    The auctioning of the new 5G spectrum lagged behind in Belgium because of the fall of the Federal Government, and its inability to agree on the distribution of the financial windfall associated with these new frequencies. 

    In January BIPT suggested a solution to enable the deployment of 5G through the allocation of temporary rights of use.

    They had invited interested parties to stand as candidates for the obtaining of these provisional licenses before 10 a.m. on 28 February. 

    Proximus, Telenet and Orange have confirmed their candidatures.

    BIPT will now analyse the admissibility of the applications and decide thereafter.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job