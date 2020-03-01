5G to be launched in Belgium...

Proximus, Telenet and Orange have submitted their requests for a provisional 5G license to BIPT (Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications).

The auctioning of the new 5G spectrum lagged behind in Belgium because of the fall of the Federal Government, and its inability to agree on the distribution of the financial windfall associated with these new frequencies.

In January BIPT suggested a solution to enable the deployment of 5G through the allocation of temporary rights of use.

They had invited interested parties to stand as candidates for the obtaining of these provisional licenses before 10 a.m. on 28 February.

Proximus, Telenet and Orange have confirmed their candidatures.

BIPT will now analyse the admissibility of the applications and decide thereafter.

The Brussels Times