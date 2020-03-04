 
Uber launches fixed prices, raises fares
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 04 March, 2020
Latest News:
Crowdfunding aims to put crickets on your plate...
Coronavirus: Germany bans export of medical protective equipment...
Coronavirus: air quality improves in China, Italy...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 23 confirmed cases...
Protesters to march on EU quarter against leaders’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 04 March 2020
    Crowdfunding aims to put crickets on your plate
    Coronavirus: Germany bans export of medical protective equipment
    Coronavirus: air quality improves in China, Italy
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 23 confirmed cases
    Protesters to march on EU quarter against leaders’ handling of new migrant surge
    Gates Foundation commissions large coronavirus study from KU Leuven
    Don’t skip work over coronavirus fears, says Flemish work minister
    In 30 seconds: Why is voting important for Americans in Belgium?
    ‘They spat on me’: Chinese-Belgian targeted by coronavirus harassment in Brussels
    Uber launches fixed prices, raises fares
    Belgian universities named in top 500 worldwide
    Five new coronavirus cases in Belgium bring total count to 15
    55 new airport police, strike actions off the table
    EU dilemma: Finding a partner in Israel after elections
    Belgium’s population should reach 12.7 million by 2070
    In Photos: Americans in Belgium vote for Super Tuesday
    Coronavirus: ‘500 to 700 people in intensive care in a worst-case scenario’
    Brussels Airlines further reduces services to Italy
    Brussels Airlines sues hacker who flew to New York for free
    Coronavirus: the Netherlands reaches 24 confirmed cases
    View more

    Uber launches fixed prices, raises fares

    Wednesday, 04 March 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Uber customers in Brussels are now able to know exactly how much a ride will cost after the company announced it would scrap its estimated cost feature.

    The change means that riders will now be given an exact price when they book. “This means no surprises and no complicated math. You decide what’s best for you and your budget,” the company announced.

    To “enhance the experience for both riders and drivers,” Uber announced an adjustment of the per-minute fare for all UberX trips to €0.30. The minimum fare for trips starting outside the city centre has also been changed to €8.

    In practical terms, this means that a trip with no surge from Ixelles to Gare du Midi will on average cost €9.80, €0.50 more than the current €9.30.

    Prices will adjust in the case of trips which take significantly longer than projected, change pickup location or drop-off location, or if the itinerary changes.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job