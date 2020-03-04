Uber launches fixed prices, raises fares

Uber customers in Brussels are now able to know exactly how much a ride will cost after the company announced it would scrap its estimated cost feature.

The change means that riders will now be given an exact price when they book. “This means no surprises and no complicated math. You decide what’s best for you and your budget,” the company announced.

To “enhance the experience for both riders and drivers,” Uber announced an adjustment of the per-minute fare for all UberX trips to €0.30. The minimum fare for trips starting outside the city centre has also been changed to €8.

In practical terms, this means that a trip with no surge from Ixelles to Gare du Midi will on average cost €9.80, €0.50 more than the current €9.30.

Prices will adjust in the case of trips which take significantly longer than projected, change pickup location or drop-off location, or if the itinerary changes.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times