 
UCLouvain suspends all student events as a precautionary measure
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
Latest News:
UCLouvain suspends all student events as a precautionary...
EU to suspend ‘ghost flight’ rules due to...
As coronavirus grips EU, how is Belgium responding?...
Brussels cancels all concerts with over 1,000 people...
‘Stairway to Heaven’ by Led Zeppelin is not...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 March 2020
    UCLouvain suspends all student events as a precautionary measure
    EU to suspend ‘ghost flight’ rules due to coronavirus
    As coronavirus grips EU, how is Belgium responding?
    Brussels cancels all concerts with over 1,000 people
    ‘Stairway to Heaven’ by Led Zeppelin is not plagiarised, court rules
    Coronavirus: lockdown lifted at quarantined Tenerife hotel
    Do shared e-scooters pollute more than cars in Brussels?
    Coronavirus: First patient in Congo is Belgian citizen
    Austria (mostly) closes border to travellers coming from Italy
    Coronavirus: Belgium to cancel indoor events with over 1,000 people
    Coronavirus: Passenger traffic at Europe’s airports could shrink by 187 million this year
    Belgium officially advises against travel to Italy
    Emergency 1722 activated ahead of heavy rainfall
    Diesel and petrol to become cheaper on Wednesday
    Classical and experimental music at Klarafestival
    No breakthrough in EU – Turkish dialogue
    Belgium in Brief: Coronavirus Concerns, 28 New Cases
    Airlines forced to keep flying half-empty planes to secure rights
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 267 confirmed cases
    Brussels firefighters injured after seizing rare African wild cat
    View more

    UCLouvain suspends all student events as a precautionary measure

    Tuesday, 10 March 2020
    Credit: Wikipedia

    The Catholic University of Louvain (UCLouvain) announced one new confirmed and one suspected case of infection with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in the student community on Tuesday.

    The two cases are not connected to the one concerning an assistant that was announced on Monday. As a precaution, the University decided to suspend all student club gatherings and other get-togethers. UCLouvain will be announcing further measures in the near future, it stated on its website.

    “We are suspending all club and association events in student entertainment venues. As such events draw large numbers of individuals into close physical proximity, they risk spreading the virus,” the statement on their website reads.

    UCLouvain says it is counting on the University community realising that it has to take progressively stricter measures to limit this spread. As it is probable that fresh cases will be detected in the coming days, still further measures will be introduced.

    “Stricter measures to limit the spread of the virus will be announced in the near future. With the number of cases reported at the moment, it is still possible to take individual measures at university level (monitoring, professionally cleaning relevant teaching and workplaces) but we are aware that this situation is temporary,” the University stated.

    “We will probably be obliged to take more collective measures that restrict the spread of the virus, while keeping access open to teaching activities and the organisation of work, through adaptations that will progressively be put in place,” it added.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job