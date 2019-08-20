The digital fingerprints of 2,000 Belgians temporarily published

Researchers specialising in computer security have discovered that data on the digital fingerprints of Adecco employees was published on the Internet, Le Soir reported on Tuesday.

At least 2,000 Belgians were affected by the security failure discovered last week that exposed the personal information of millions to the world, the newspaper revealed.

Data on the digital fingerprints of Adecco employees was for a time available on-line, but the failure appears to have been rectified before anything could be stolen, according to information provided by VPN Mentor, the Israeli blog concerned with cybersecurity that discovered the vulnerability.

The managing director of Adecco Belgium confirmed the situation. “This data is linked to our headquarters’ access system in Grand-Bigard.”

“The system is completely separate from our computer environment, from our client base. So there is no risk to our customers.”

The Brussels Times