 
Berlin commits €1.1 billion to cover lacking mobile phone coverage
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 18 November, 2019
Latest News:
Cycling: Belgium awarded eight slots at Tokyo Olympics...
Berlin commits €1.1 billion to cover lacking mobile...
‘Living’ ashtray created by Brussels citizen breaks down...
Law Courts of Brussels plagued by mice...
Manneken Pis wears new costume for Convention on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 18 November 2019
    Cycling: Belgium awarded eight slots at Tokyo Olympics
    Berlin commits €1.1 billion to cover lacking mobile phone coverage
    ‘Living’ ashtray created by Brussels citizen breaks down cigarette butts in only two months
    Law Courts of Brussels plagued by mice
    Manneken Pis wears new costume for Convention on the Rights of the Child’s 30th anniversary
    Suspect of double rape at party arrested in Brussels
    Royal informer Magnette ‘optimistic’ about creating Federal government, King prolongs his task
    U.S. Ambassador calls on Europe to keep up sanctions on DRC personalities
    Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for plotting assassination of Dutch politician
    Authorities warn of icy conditions on Monday evening in parts of Belgium
    Woman with 1.152 kg of cocaine in her body arrested during cross-border police operation
    Belgium takes home 76 awards at the international Brussels Beer Challenge competition
    First snow falls in Liège province on Monday
    Brussels restaurant given one Michelin star in 2020 guide
    Raising minimum speed on motorways by 10 km/hour would have little effect, Vias says
    Trial of separatist Catalan President Quim Torra begins
    Rape of 8-year old girl reenacted for Child Focus ‘porn movie’ campaign 
    25% of young Belgian drivers received traffic fines in the past year
    Belgium named one of the smartest countries in the world
    Belgians increasingly self-medicate due to financial concerns
    View more

    Berlin commits €1.1 billion to cover lacking mobile phone coverage

    Monday, 18 November 2019
    © Belga

    The German government decided on Monday to commit €1.1 billion to cover Germany’s many digital deserts, deemed “embarrassing” for Europe’s largest economy.

    The money will be used to build up to 5,000 new mobile telephone poles by 2024 and thus increase coverage to 97.5% of the country’s territory.

    At the same time, the administration wishes to simplify the planning process, the Government announced on Monday from Meseberg, near Berlin, where it held a meeting.

    For their part, private telecommunication groups have promised to build 6,000 new poles.

    Economic Affairs Minister Peter Altmaier had said last year that it was very embarassing to have to call ministers abroad three of four times when a connection is lost during long road trips.

    Emblematic of the challenges facing the sector, a direct interview with a journalist from the public ARD channel was interrupted by a connection failure as he was reporting on the ministerial council meeting in Meseberg.

    Chancellor Angela Merkel explained to the press that there was no shortage of investments for the moment, but that the problem had to do, rather, with planning the new poles, which was very time-consuming.

    New mobile telephone infrastructure projects often face resistance from local populations fearful of the negative effects of radio-eletric rays on health. Berlin is planning a new communication campaign to allay those fears.

    Merkel reasserted that the Chinese telecommunication equipment manufacturer, Huawei, should not be excluded from the construction of the next-generation 5G network in Germany, although this has raised objections within her own party.

    U.S. and German security services have warned against the close ties between Huawei and Beijing.

    Merkel said Germany’s authorities were convinced that security levels needed to be beefed up. This did not have to do with individual companies, she stressed, “but with security norms and how we shall certify them ourselves.”

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job