Danish government will pay 75% of threatened private sector salaries

Denmark is planning to pay employees in the private sector 75% of their salary if there is no guarantee they can work because of the Coronavirus crisis.

The decision comes after an agreement was reached between the government, employer’s organisations and employee Unions.

During a press conference, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the government understood it was possible some workers might be forced to go home due to a lack of work. Employees would have to take five days of holiday in exchange.

The agreement covers the period from the 9th of March to the 9th of June.

“Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures,” said the president of the Danish Confederation of Unions Lizette Risgaard.

Denmark has had two deaths linked to the Coronavirus so far. So far, at least 825 people are known to have the virus in the country.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times