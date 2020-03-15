 
Germany closes its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland
Sunday, 15 March, 2020
    Germany closes its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland

    Sunday, 15 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Germany is planning to close its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland from Monday because of the Coronavirus. 

    Government sources said the closure would begin at 8am. 

    Transport of merchandise between Germany and its neighbours should not be affected according to the German Press Agency (DPA) press agency.

    The same source indicates commuters would also still be allowed to cross the border. 

    The plan was approved by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the four federated states. 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

