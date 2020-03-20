 
Coronavirus: New guidelines on EU passenger rights
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 20 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: New guidelines on EU passenger rights...
Oil prices continue to recover...
International Day of Happiness: here’s some good pandemic...
Coronavirus: Belgian provinces tighten control at Dutch, French...
Brussels Airport should close if it cannot enforce...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 20 March 2020
    Coronavirus: New guidelines on EU passenger rights
    Oil prices continue to recover
    International Day of Happiness: here’s some good pandemic news
    Coronavirus: Belgian provinces tighten control at Dutch, French borders
    Brussels Airport should close if it cannot enforce social distancing, Van Ranst says
    Marc Van Ranst: Epidemic could last ten weeks
    Coronavirus: A threat to democracy in Europe?
    Coronavirus: More deaths in Italy than in China
    Coronavirus: EU asks Netflix to chill
    Health Minister Maggie De Block to only communicate online
    ‘Train service of national interest’: SNCB to scrap most trains
    Brussels Airport to send staff on temporary unemployment
    Coronavirus: Brussels temporarily suspends fines for LEZ
    Coronavirus: only outings of people living together ‘tolerated’ during lockdown
    BPost suspends mail to non-EU destinations
    Coronavirus: UN organisation appeals for aid to Palestinian refugees
    Flanders pauses infant and child vaccinations amid coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Over half of deaths occurred in Brussels
    Math professor: ‘How to predict infections spread is well-known’
    Police round up migrants in Maximilien Park
    View more

    Coronavirus: New guidelines on EU passenger rights

    Friday, 20 March 2020
    © Belga

    The European Commission issued this week guidelines to ensure that EU passenger rights are applied in a consistent manner across the EU.

    National governments have introduced different measures, including travel restrictions and border controls. The purpose of the guidelines is to reassure passengers that their rights are protected.

    “In light of the mass cancellations and delays passengers and transport operators face due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission wants to provide legal certainty on how to apply EU passenger rights,” said Adina Valean, Commissioner for Transport. “In case of cancellations the transport provider must reimburse or re-route the passengers.”

    If passengers face the cancellation of their journey, for example, they can choose between reimbursement of the ticket price or re-routing to reach their final destination at a later stage.

    At the same time, the guidelines clarify that the current circumstances are “extraordinary”, with the consequence that certain rights – such as compensation in case of flight cancellation less than two weeks from departure date – may not be invoked.

    In the Commission’s original press release, the Commissioner said that, “If passengers themselves decide to cancel their journeys, reimbursement of the ticket depends on its type, and companies may offer vouchers for subsequent use.”

    The guidelines are interpretative of existing directives and do not appear to confer any new rights to passengers. Asked by The Brussels Times to explain the Commissioner’s statement, a spokesperson replied that the Commission might issue a clarification.

    M. Apelblat
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job