Coronavirus: Boris Johnson moved to ICU as symptoms worsen

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved intensive care in hospital after the worsening of his coronavirus (Covid-19) symptoms.

Johnson, 55 – who had placed himself in self-quarantine – was admitted to the St. Thomas Hospital in London on Sunday “with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.”

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” a spokesperson for Downing Street said in a statement.

The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to “deputise for him where necessary,” added the spokesperson. “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

According to the BBC, the prime minister’s spokesman has previously said that if Johnson was unwell and unable to work, Raab, as the first secretary of state, would stand in.

The news comes hours after Johnson took to Twitter to say he was “in good spirits” and keeping in touch with his team, “as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times