 
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson moved to ICU as symptoms worsen
Monday, 06 April, 2020
    Coronavirus: Boris Johnson moved to ICU as symptoms worsen

    Monday, 06 April 2020
    Credit: © Belga

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved intensive care in hospital after the worsening of his coronavirus (Covid-19) symptoms.

    Johnson, 55 – who had placed himself in self-quarantine  – was admitted to the St. Thomas Hospital in London on Sunday “with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.”

    “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” a spokesperson for Downing Street said in a statement.

    The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to “deputise for him where necessary,” added the spokesperson. “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

    According to the BBC, the prime minister’s spokesman has previously said that if Johnson was unwell and unable to work, Raab, as the first secretary of state, would stand in.

    The news comes hours after Johnson took to Twitter to say he was “in good spirits” and keeping in touch with his team, “as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

