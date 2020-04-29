Economic confidence for euro area sees a record drop

“This was the strongest monthly decline in the ESI on record” since its creation in 1985, the Commission said.
For the EU-27 as a whole, the confidence index fell to 65.8 points, a drop of 28.8 points compared to March.
“The indicators are now far below their long-term averages of 100 and very close to the lowest levels registered during the Great Recession in March 2009,” the Commission said.
“Amongst the largest euro-area economies, the ESI crashed in the Netherlands (−32.6), Spain (−26.0), Germany (−19.9), and France (−16.3), while no data could be collected in Italy due to the strict confinement measures,” according to the Commission.