 
Economic confidence for euro area sees a record drop
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020
Latest News:
Economic confidence for euro area sees a record...
Belgium in Brief: The Mayors & The Masks...
Contact tracing: Flemish corona detectives ‘hopefully’ ready by...
EU auditors: “Cost-effectiveness in energy investments does not...
Hallerbos “most peaceful in 25 years” say forest...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 29 April 2020
    Economic confidence for euro area sees a record drop
    Belgium in Brief: The Mayors & The Masks
    Contact tracing: Flemish corona detectives ‘hopefully’ ready by 11 May
    EU auditors: “Cost-effectiveness in energy investments does not guide EU spending”
    Hallerbos “most peaceful in 25 years” say forest rangers
    Coronavirus: Wallonia to finalise nursing home testing by Sunday
    In race to deliver face masks to citizens, Brussels mayors go solo
    Coronavirus: 170 new deaths, 174 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Lufthansa “will not abandon Brussels Airlines”
    150 refuse collectors perform the haka in Ghent
    Only 1 in 4 drink more during lockdown
    Reports of child abuse more than doubled, says Child Focus
    Coronavirus: Spanish police break up Belgian’s party in Ibiza villa
    Auditors have problems doing their work during the crisis
    Brussels rolls out 40km of cycle paths to ready lockdown phase-out
    Employers: child care more important to workers than health and safety
    Lockdown in Greece: Strict rules but lax enforcement
    Lockdown: certain students set to return to school on 29 May
    Belgian bishops want gradual resumption of celebrations in churches
    Coronavirus: over 50 patients helped with anti-rheumatic drug
    View more

    Economic confidence for euro area sees a record drop

    Wednesday, 29 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Economic confidence collapsed in April in the euro area due to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

    The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) for April is at 67.0 for the 19 countries that make up the euro area. This is a drop of 27.2 compared to March, according to results from a Commission survey.

    The ESI is published monthly by the European Commission and is a composite indicator of industry, construction, services, consumer and retail trade confidence.

    Related Articles

     

    “This was the strongest monthly decline in the ESI on record” since its creation in 1985, the Commission said.

    For the EU-27 as a whole, the confidence index fell to 65.8 points, a drop of 28.8 points compared to March.

    “The indicators are now far below their long-term averages of 100 and very close to the lowest levels registered during the Great Recession in March 2009,” the Commission said.

    “Amongst the largest euro-area economies, the ESI crashed in the Netherlands (−32.6), Spain (−26.0), Germany (−19.9), and France (−16.3), while no data could be collected in Italy due to the strict confinement measures,” according to the Commission.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job