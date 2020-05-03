 
EU masks delivered to Spain, Italy and Croatia
Sunday, 03 May, 2020
    EU masks delivered to Spain, Italy and Croatia

    Sunday, 03 May 2020
    A military airplane from Bucharest, Romania, arrives in Milan, Italy, with protection equipment, credit: EU, 2020

    In an act of EU solidarity, more batches of FFP2 protective masks were being distributed during the weekend to Spain, Italy and Croatia from rescEU.

    RescEU is the first ever common European reserve of medical equipment set up last month to help countries affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The reserve is completely financed by the EU budget and now fully up and running, according to the Commission.

    A first batch of protective masks had already been delivered to Italy. The support comes on top of the EU medical teams, masks and disinfectant already mobilised via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism as well as bilateral offers from member states to countries in need.

    Romania and Germany are the first member states to host the rescEU reserve and are therefore responsible for procuring the equipment.

    In these first deliveries, 330,000 masks have been delivered to Italy, Spain and Croatia. More deliveries will follow, the Commission promises.

    The Brussels Times

