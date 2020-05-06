 
New EU platform for cultural and creative stakeholders
Wednesday, 06 May, 2020
    New EU platform for cultural and creative stakeholders

    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Credit: Rachel Trost

    The European Commission launched on Tuesday a digital platform, Creatives Unite, to help artists, performers and others working in the cultural and creative sectors share information and opportunities more easily during the current coronavirus crisis.

    The crisis has had a severe impact on many sectors of the economy and especially the Cultural and Creative Industries all around Europe because of the closure of museums, theatres, cinemas, galleries and other cultural places.

    The platform is a follow up to the EU Culture Ministers’ video conference of 8 April where Commissioner Mariya Gabriel, responsible among others for culture, announced the initiative.

    Creatives Unite aims at gathering all the information circulating on the web regarding creative opportunities by directing artists and creative workers to the relevant websites of the respective networks, organisations and initiatives and by giving the opportunity to co-create and share solutions.

    The website is searchable by sector (music, visual arts, etc), area (Europe, International) and type of activity.

    The Brussels Times

