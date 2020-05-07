 
Belgian virologist appointed special adviser to Commission President
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 May, 2020
Latest News:
Commission plans return to a new normal in...
French PM confirms lockdown phase-out from 11 May...
Youth gangs of Brussels leave police ‘powerless’...
There is no longer a mask shortage in...
Dunkin’ Donuts first Belgian store location confirmed...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 May 2020
    Commission plans return to a new normal in Brussels
    French PM confirms lockdown phase-out from 11 May
    Youth gangs of Brussels leave police ‘powerless’
    There is no longer a mask shortage in Belgium, says Wilmès
    Dunkin’ Donuts first Belgian store location confirmed
    King Philippe joins thousands of Belgians in ‘Covid-19km’ fundraiser
    German football league to resume on 16 May
    Belgian virologist appointed special adviser to Commission President
    Wizz Air aims to start flights to Vienna from Charleroi in July
    Impossible to check if someone is only seeing 4 people, police say
    Flanders unveils proposal to restart team sports and competitions
    Shopping centre rules for the new normal
    Flemish exports down by two-thirds in the past two months
    International tourism could drop by 80% this year
    There’s a reason it’s 4 guests and not 6, says Belgian Deputy PM
    Belgium in Brief: How Many Guests Can I Have?
    SNCB faces €400,000 fine for exposing workers to carcinogen
    Antwerp hospital experiences late coronavirus peak
    UK due to extend lockdown ahead of deconfinement measures
    Push traffic light buttons with your elbow, says Mobility Minister
    View more

    Belgian virologist appointed special adviser to Commission President

    Thursday, 07 May 2020
    © Belga

    Belgian virologist Peter Piot was appointed special adviser to Europen Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on coronavirus related issues, the Commission announced on Thursday.

    Piot was already part of a group of experts set up by the Commission to provide scientific guidance on the coronavirus crisis.

    His task will be to advise the Commission in “supporting and steering research and innovation in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic,” the Commission said.

    Related Articles

     

    “Professor Piot’s invaluable experience will help guide our actions to accelerate the development and deployment of vaccines, diagnostics and treatments to tackle the coronavirus, and to develop a strategy to prepare us for any future epidemics,” said German Ursula von der Leyen.

    Piot, who holds a PhD in microbiology from the University of Antwerp and studied at the University of Ghent, is a former director of UNAIDS. He is one of the people who discovered the Ebola virus. Piot is currently Director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. He has taught at numerous universities.

    Piot has had coronavirus himself, Knack magazine reported this week.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job