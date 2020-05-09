 
Europe Day celebrated without a public in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 09 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus – Belgium : A quarter of healthcare...
Up to 190,000 people could die in Africa...
Europe Day celebrated without a public in Brussels...
Bart De Wever: second lockdown is not an...
Uber posts 3 billion dollar loss amidst Coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 09 May 2020
    Coronavirus – Belgium : A quarter of healthcare workers say protective equipment in short supply
    Up to 190,000 people could die in Africa if virus is not kept in check
    Europe Day celebrated without a public in Brussels
    Bart De Wever: second lockdown is not an option
    Uber posts 3 billion dollar loss amidst Coronavirus crisis
    Labour Minister wants temporary unemployment extended to 1 September
    Some 36,000 tickets have been issued in Belgium for breaking lockdown rules
    Coronavirus: Close to 150,000 cases, 10,000 deaths in Brazil
    Ghent university VIB team uncover a secret of the immune system
    Coronavirus: Trump says the US will triumph, just as in 1945
    Geologists accidentally discover underwater volcano near Belgian coast
    Remembering Manolis Glezos
    Almost third of Belgians say they will use public transport less after the crisis
    Coronavirus: 76 hospital admissions, 210 discharges in 24 hours
    Experts warn companies are abusing coronavirus support measures
    National security council used phone data to help inform decisions
    Bpost resumes sending mail to non EU-destinations
    Belgium allows parents to attend child’s wedding as of Monday
    UK and EU to resume post-Brexit talks on Monday
    Extremist groups are using coronavirus to push fake news on social media, report warns
    View more

    Europe Day celebrated without a public in Brussels

    Saturday, 09 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Europe Day, celebrated each year on 9 May to encourage peace, solidarity and unity within the European Union, was held this year in Brussels without the traditional opening of the doors of European institutions to the public, due to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

    The European Union flag was simply raised under the big arch in Parc Cinquantenaire in the presence of European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.

    This year, Europe is also commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Declaration of Robert Schuman, one of the founding fathers of the European project. In the absence of a ceremony, a large banner with a message paying homage to those fighting against Covid-19 and for unity within Europe was deployed at the roundabout bearing the name of the former European politician. The message read: “#EuropeDay #UnitedAgainstCoronavirus #StrongerTogether”.

    The European Union has also launched an online activity for the public. From 9 to 31 May, it is inviting adults and children alike to download the image of a European star and dedicate it to a cause, a dear one, or someone they would like to thank. The stars will then be gathered together to form a mosaic depicting the European flag.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job