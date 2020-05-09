Europe Day celebrated without a public in Brussels...

Europe Day, celebrated each year on 9 May to encourage peace, solidarity and unity within the European Union, was held this year in Brussels without the traditional opening of the doors of European institutions to the public, due to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The European Union flag was simply raised under the big arch in Parc Cinquantenaire in the presence of European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.

This year, Europe is also commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Declaration of Robert Schuman, one of the founding fathers of the European project. In the absence of a ceremony, a large banner with a message paying homage to those fighting against Covid-19 and for unity within Europe was deployed at the roundabout bearing the name of the former European politician. The message read: “#EuropeDay #UnitedAgainstCoronavirus #StrongerTogether”.

The European Union has also launched an online activity for the public. From 9 to 31 May, it is inviting adults and children alike to download the image of a European star and dedicate it to a cause, a dear one, or someone they would like to thank. The stars will then be gathered together to form a mosaic depicting the European flag.

