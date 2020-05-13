Austria and Germany to reopen border on 15 June

Austria and Germany plan to restore complete free movement between the countries from 15 June.

Their common border has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“From June 15, the border between Germany and Austria will be opened,” Elisabeth Köstinger Austria’s Minister of Tourism announced on public radio on Wedensday.

The decision taken “after discussions” between the two countries’ leaders will be preceded by a gradual relaxation of the conditions for border-crossings, starting from 15 May.

The Brussels Times