 
Austria and Germany to reopen border on 15 June
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020
Latest News:
Austria and Germany to reopen border on 15...
Brussels public transport disrupted for third day in...
Westvleteren’s Trappist beer goes on sale again...
Coronavirus: over 6,000 children under 5 could die...
Doctors who share patient details with corona tracers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 13 May 2020
    Austria and Germany to reopen border on 15 June
    Brussels public transport disrupted for third day in a row
    Westvleteren’s Trappist beer goes on sale again
    Coronavirus: over 6,000 children under 5 could die a day due to weakened health systems, says UNICEF
    Doctors who share patient details with corona tracers could be prosecuted
    Parents fear infection at school more than learning delay
    Customers can refuse coronavirus price hikes
    Tour operator TUI plans to cut 8,000 jobs worldwide
    Coronavirus shuts down Belgium’s only nude beach
    Finance minister to meet Lufthansa boss over future of Brussels Airlines
    Coronavirus: Belgium studies treatment with recovered patients’ plasma
    Belgium passes bill to temporarily halt home foreclosures
    Belgian tanning centres allowed to reopen
    Antwerp pharmacists will distribute 600,000 free masks
    More details on Spain’s 14-day traveller quarantine
    China launches two satellites to support ‘Internet of Things’ project
    Colruyt invests in Brussels’ insect-based bars
    Brussels Airlines: Belgian government was unaware of layoffs
    What’s on the Belgium’s Security Council agenda ?
    Coronavirus: genetic sequencing could help contact tracing
    View more

    Austria and Germany to reopen border on 15 June

    Wednesday, 13 May 2020

    Austria and Germany plan to restore complete free movement between the countries from 15 June.

    Their common border has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus epidemic.

    “From June 15, the border between Germany and Austria will be opened,” Elisabeth Köstinger Austria’s Minister of Tourism announced on public radio on Wedensday.

    The decision taken “after discussions” between the two countries’ leaders will be preceded by a gradual relaxation of the conditions for border-crossings, starting from 15 May.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job