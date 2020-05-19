 
European health experts underestimated coronavirus in February
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020
Latest News:
European health experts underestimated coronavirus in February...
Coastal city sets up beach reservation system...
EU and Russia support WHO after Trump threats...
Coronavirus baby boom: Indonesia expects 420,000 more babies...
STIB bus driver tests positive for coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 19 May 2020
    European health experts underestimated coronavirus in February
    Coastal city sets up beach reservation system
    EU and Russia support WHO after Trump threats
    Coronavirus baby boom: Indonesia expects 420,000 more babies
    STIB bus driver tests positive for coronavirus
    Europe-wide protests against Shell as shareholders meet
    Over half of coronavirus patients say they caught virus at work: survey
    Flemish school gives children hoops for social distance
    €114 million worth of cannabis seized from Brussels food market
    Lockdown: poison centre records 15% increase in calls
    Belgian post adapts services for upcoming Ascension weekend
    EasyJet hackers steal data from 9 million customers
    Coronavirus: Belgium brought home over 9,000 people since onset
    Coronavirus: Russia nears 300,000 confirmed cases
    Elephant dies at Zoo Planckendael
    Belgium in Brief: Connection Problems
    Three football teams to host European Solidarity Cup
    Contacts of infected people should also be tested, says virologist
    Qantas Airways will fly without social distancing
    Belgium’s face mask filter order will arrive late
    View more

    European health experts underestimated coronavirus in February

    Tuesday, 19 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    European health experts underestimated the risk of the new coronavirus at a meeting on 18 February, according to Spanish newspaper El País.

    The Spanish newspaper said it had consulted the minutes of an advisory board meeting of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

    The ECDC is responsible for ensuring “early detection and analysis of emerging threats to the EU” and “helping EU countries to prepare for epidemics.”

    Related Articles

     

    At the time of that meeting, only 40 cases had been detected in Europe. Experts reportedly judged the risk for Europe’s population to be low and the risk to its health systems to be low to moderate.

    Three days later, an outbreak was detected in Italy, a country which has been severely affected by the new coronavirus (Covid-19), with the latest count being 225,435 confirmed cases and 31,908 deaths due to the disease, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

    Some countries did demonstrate foresight at the two-day meeting. Ireland announced that it had declared a health emergency and procured personal protective equipment for its health workers, and Germany said it had distributed test protocols to more than 20 hospitals and carried out more than 1,000 tests.

    “The virus has been underestimated,” former WHO director Daniel Lopez Acuña told El País. 

    On the other hand, Joan Ramon Villalbi of the Spanish Association of Public Health and Healthcare (SESPAS) said that SARS and MERS, the previous coronavirus epidemics, could not have allowed for predicting the current virus’ spread.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job