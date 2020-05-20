 
EU member states may exceed public debt limits
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 May, 2020
Latest News:
EU member states may exceed public debt limits...
Coronavirus: 42 new deaths, 58 hospital admissions in...
Coronavirus: possible transmission from mink to human...
Internet issues in Brussels resolved...
VRT poll: coronavirus measures losing support...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 20 May 2020
    EU member states may exceed public debt limits
    Coronavirus: 42 new deaths, 58 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Coronavirus: possible transmission from mink to human
    Internet issues in Brussels resolved
    VRT poll: coronavirus measures losing support
    Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 aviation jobs
    Belgium begins new drug trials on 50 Covid-19 patients
    Social agreement reached with service-cheques sector
    Coronavirus: British Labour Party cancels annual conference
    Three injured in Antwerp high street stabbing brawl
    Coronavirus: One in four intensive care patients did not survive
    World Health Assembly calls on WHO to evaluate the response to the coronavirus
    Most people follow rules on Brussels public transport
    Mosques remain closed during end of Ramadan feast
    European health experts underestimated coronavirus in February
    Coastal city sets up beach reservation system
    EU and Russia support WHO after Trump threats
    Coronavirus baby boom: Indonesia expects 420,000 more babies
    STIB bus driver tests positive for coronavirus
    Europe-wide protests against Shell as shareholders meet
    View more

    EU member states may exceed public debt limits

    Wednesday, 20 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    New procedures against member states with excessive deficits should not be started, the European Commission recommended to the EU Council on Wednesday.

    The Commission made this recommendation “in light of the exceptional uncertainty related to the extraordinary macroeconomic and fiscal impact of the pandemic.”

    Six countries including Belgium were under particular surveillance for their public debt in 2019.

    Related Articles

     

    While rules on budgetary discipline – requiring a government deficit of less than 3% of GDP and a government debt of less than 60%, or sufficiently diminishing – were suspended in March due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, the Commission must still prepare reports for those Member States planning to exceed a 3% deficit in 2020 because of the coronavirus.

    For France, Belgium, Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Spain, these reports also assess compliance with the debt criterion in 2019, based on Eurostat data, and take into account the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on national public finances.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job