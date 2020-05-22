 
European Central Bank rules out rapid economic recovery
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 22 May, 2020
Latest News:
European Central Bank rules out rapid economic recovery...
16,000 doctors favour young pupils’ return to the...
Let healthy companies help out businesses in difficulty...
51% more deaths than normal during Belgium’s lockdown...
Belgians develop world’s first light-twisting laser...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 22 May 2020
    European Central Bank rules out rapid economic recovery
    16,000 doctors favour young pupils’ return to the classroom
    Let healthy companies help out businesses in difficulty – economist
    51% more deaths than normal during Belgium’s lockdown
    Belgians develop world’s first light-twisting laser
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Belgium could allow travel in Europe again from mid-June
    Belgium in Brief: Grass Grows Green on Grand Place
    Serbia reopens borders after confinement measures
    Drought fears spread as tap water dries up in Flemish Brabant
    Brussels’ air quality improved significantly during lockdown
    Ryanair closes Austria’s LaudaMotion, over 300 jobs lost
    Coronavirus: 276 new cases, and the downward trends continue
    Belgium backs down from WHO’s coronavirus drug trial
    Italian deaths higher than official number, Social Security warns
    Tech company IBM looking at thousands of job cuts
    Latest figures could signal a Mother’s Day bump in virus
    Ventotene Manifesto: A vision of a Europe without borders
    Coronavirus: 62% of Belgians say they’ve lost money
    Lockdown: a ‘constant game’ between police and citizens in Brussels
    View more

    European Central Bank rules out rapid economic recovery

    Friday, 22 May 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) already ruled out a rapid recovery of the European economy at the end of April, according to meeting minutes published on Thursday.

    A so-called “V-shaped” rebound, which would quickly follow the downturn caused by the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, “can certainly already be ruled out,” the minutes say. Such a rebound would mean there was limited economic damage.

    “If consumers do not regain confidence soon after the end of containment, there is a risk that demand will remain subdued,” the central bankers noted.

    Related Articles

     

    The crisis’ effects on employment will depress demand, with the risk of a prolonged recession. The ECB has said it is ready to further strengthen its tools for fighting the crisis.

    The institution was expecting the euro area’s gross domestic product to fall by “5 to 12%” this year, ECB president Christine Lagarde explained. That margin reflects the “great uncertainty” surrounding the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

    “Of the three scenarios presented, the low impact scenario was probably already too optimistic,” according to the minutes.

    The macroeconomic projections (related to large-scale aspects of the economy) presented at the 4 June meeting “will be significantly lower than those presented in March,” the central bankers also said.

    Rather than a “V” shape, a growing number of economists are now predicting a “U” shaped recovery, with a growth trough for a few months and a recovery that would take time to take shape, penalised by sectors that have been affected for a long time, such as tourism or trade.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job