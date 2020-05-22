 
Eight EU countries back natural gas in energy transition
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 22 May, 2020
Latest News:
Eight EU countries back natural gas in energy...
Coronavirus: antibody tests now accessible in Belgium...
European Central Bank rules out rapid economic recovery...
16,000 doctors favour young pupils’ return to the...
Let healthy companies help out businesses in difficulty...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 22 May 2020
    Eight EU countries back natural gas in energy transition
    Coronavirus: antibody tests now accessible in Belgium
    European Central Bank rules out rapid economic recovery
    16,000 doctors favour young pupils’ return to the classroom
    Let healthy companies help out businesses in difficulty – economist
    51% more deaths than normal during Belgium’s lockdown
    Belgians develop world’s first light-twisting laser
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Belgium could allow travel in Europe again from mid-June
    Belgium in Brief: Grass Grows Green on Grand Place
    Serbia reopens borders after confinement measures
    Drought fears spread as tap water dries up in Flemish Brabant
    Brussels’ air quality improved significantly during lockdown
    Ryanair closes Austria’s LaudaMotion, over 300 jobs lost
    Coronavirus: 276 new cases, and the downward trends continue
    Belgium backs down from WHO’s coronavirus drug trial
    Italian deaths higher than official number, Social Security warns
    Tech company IBM looking at thousands of job cuts
    Latest figures could signal a Mother’s Day bump in virus
    Ventotene Manifesto: A vision of a Europe without borders
    View more

    Eight EU countries back natural gas in energy transition

    Friday, 22 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Eight EU countries have advocated the use of natural gas and support for investment in natural gas as part of the energy transition to lead Europe to carbon neutrality by 2050, according to Belga Press Agency.

    Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Romania and Slovakia sent a two-page text to the European Commission and the Council to that effect.

    The European Investment Bank has decided to stop financing any new fossil fuel projects, including gas, from 2022 onwards.

    Related Articles

     

    The EU itself has not made a decision in its regulation on green investments. In the discussions aimed at establishing a classification of investments according to their contribution to the move away fossil fuels, the place of gas has not been settled yet, though it has not been explicitly excluded from the regulation.

    The eight countries in question consider natural gas to be “an important source of back-up and balance,” allowing time to develop renewable energies and to adapt the electricity grid.

    “It is essential to maintain EU support and financial assistance for the development of gas infrastructure through a favourable framework, structural funds and investment loans,” they argued, as there is otherwise a risk, in their view, that the cost of the transition and energy prices for consumers would soar.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job