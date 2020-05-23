 
EU’s ‘Frugal Four’ present their own recovery plan to overcome the crisis
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 23 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: antibody tests now accessible in Belgium...
Investors make a bid to save Le Pain...
Photo of Belgian crown princess brings surge in...
IS fighters should be charged with war crimes,...
Vlaams Belang still most popular party in Flanders...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 23 May 2020
    Coronavirus: antibody tests now accessible in Belgium
    Investors make a bid to save Le Pain Quotidien
    Photo of Belgian crown princess brings surge in orders for clothing company
    IS fighters should be charged with war crimes, says European agencies
    Vlaams Belang still most popular party in Flanders
    EU’s ‘Frugal Four’ present their own recovery plan to overcome the crisis
    French-Belgian border should ‘reopen urgently,’ say French MPs
    Muslims to celebrate end of Ramadan differently on Sunday
    Employees take fewer sick days because of telework
    Spain will welcome foreign tourists from July
    Coronavirus: 2 people arrested for spitting at others in Antwerp
    Summer camps for children and young people can go ahead
    Belgium’s Security Council will meet on 3 June
    Flanders proposes all pupils go back to school from 2 June
    Coronavirus: 299 new infections, ICU cases falling by 5% a day in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Boris Johnson’s advisor accused of violating lockdown
    Coronavirus: China reports no new cases in 24 hours for first time
    Vacation home agencies across Belgium’s coast want clarity on reopening
    Man stabbed in Botanique metro station in Brussels
    Any initiative to form a federal government is welcome, says Belgian PM
    View more

    EU’s ‘Frugal Four’ present their own recovery plan to overcome the crisis

    Saturday, 23 May 2020
    © Belga

    Four European countries on Saturday presented their own stimulus package to help the European Union overcome the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

    The Netherlands, Austria, Denmark and Sweden – known as the “frugal” four – suggest emergency aid for severely affected countries in the form of one-time loans on favourable terms, according to a proposal published by the office of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

    According to the proposal, the money loaned must then be “directed towards activities that contribute most to recovery, such as research and innovation, strengthening the health sector and a green transition.”

    Earlier in the week, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel laid out a 500 billion euro plan via an unprecedented debt pooling mechanism in order to revive the EU economy damaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

    The fact that Germany supported the idea of ​​a jointly issued debt was seen as a decisive turning point in recent EU budget legislative history.

    The “frugal four” members, for their part continue to reject any joint EU debt – a mechanism which, according to them, would allow the weakest and least ‘disciplined’ EU economies to benefit from cheaper financing at the expense of the stronger members in the north.

    Their proposal rejects the prospect of any “significant increase” in the EU budget, as envisaged by the Macron-Merkel plan.

    The European Commission is due to present its own plan next week to stimulate economic recovery from the crisis.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job