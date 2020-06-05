 
No substantial progress in post-Brexit talks, says EU negotiator
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 June, 2020
Latest News:
No substantial progress in post-Brexit talks, says EU...
Financial relief for SMEs and self-employed extended...
Speed limited to 100km/h on Brussels ring road...
New law will make maternity leave 15 weeks...
Travel outside of Europe remains at least a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 05 June 2020
    No substantial progress in post-Brexit talks, says EU negotiator
    Financial relief for SMEs and self-employed extended
    Speed limited to 100km/h on Brussels ring road from September
    New law will make maternity leave 15 weeks for all
    Travel outside of Europe remains at least a month away
    Maddie McCann development gives family of toddler Liam new hope
    2020 marks warmest May on record
    Ryanair will resume over 90 Belgian routes from 1 July
    Dutch PM changes opinion on controversial Zwarte Piet
    Belgium in Brief: How To Visit A Restaurant
    Illegal logging up by 150% amid coronavirus lockdowns
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Coronavirus: 140 new cases, number in hospital down to 700
    Divorce rates will climb as lockdown lifts, lawyers say
    Diversity audit for Brussels fire brigade
    Cheat-sheet: The new rules for customers returning to bars
    Leopold II statue defaced at Africa Museum
    Wanted cat Lee can be flown to Peru and back
    SNCB receives massive fine for exposing workers to carcinogen
    Coronavirus: 58% of patients in ICU survived
    View more

    No substantial progress in post-Brexit talks, says EU negotiator

    Friday, 05 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    No substantial progress came out of the post-Brexit talks between the European Commission and the United Kingdom this week, Commission negotiator Michel Barnier said.

    Both sides remain stuck in their positions on several crucial points, according to Barnier.

    Barnier accused the UK of deviating from the principles agreed on in last autumn’s political declaration, which was supposed to set the framework for future relations between the UK and the EU. The document was negotiated and approved by both parties, Barnier said.

    “We engaged in this negotiation on the basis of a Joint Political Declaration that clearly sets out the terms of our future partnership,” Barnier said.

    “It is – and it will remain for us – the only valid reference, the only relevant precedent in this negotiation, as it was agreed by both sides,” Barnier said.

    “Yet, round after round, our British counterparts seek to distance themselves from this common basis,” he lamented.

    Related Articles

     

    “Even in the rare areas where we saw some movement this week, such as the European Convention on Human Rights, we still fall short of what we had agreed in the Political Declaration,” said Barnier.

    “It is clear that we are approaching a moment of truth: We expect the United Kingdom to respect its engagements – both when it comes to our, already ratified, Withdrawal Agreement, and to the precise content of the Political Declaration, which remains and will remain the basis and the framework for our negotiation,” he said.

    “If this is the case, and if we keep our mutual respect, our serenity and our determination, I have no doubt that we will find, in the course of the summer or by early autumn at the latest, a landing zone between the United Kingdom and the European Union. Then, finally, we will reach an agreement on our partnership for the future,” Barnier concluded.

    British negotiator David Frost also offered a statement. “Progress remains limited but our talks have been positive in tone. Negotiations will continue and we remain committed to a successful outcome,” Frost said.

    “For our part, we are willing to work hard to see whether at least the outline of a balanced agreement, covering all issues, can be reached soon,” he said.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times