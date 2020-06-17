 
Interoperability solution for digital contact tracing in EU ready
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020
Latest News:
Interoperability solution for digital contact tracing in EU...
Slight increase in infections not worrying, says Marc...
Brussels to organise public debate about 5G roll-out...
Brain damage found in 20% of people who...
‘Would not happen to a white MEP’: Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 17 June 2020
    Interoperability solution for digital contact tracing in EU ready
    Slight increase in infections not worrying, says Marc Van Ranst
    Brussels to organise public debate about 5G roll-out
    Brain damage found in 20% of people who died from coronavirus
    ‘Would not happen to a white MEP’: Brussels police accused of racism
    Air France asks for 8,300 voluntary redundancies
    Coronavirus: finance minister urged to delay tax return deadline
    Defaced Churchill statue removed from box for Macron’s visit
    Hundreds of tips pour in on ‘Killers of Brabant’ mystery suspect
    Government agrees rescue plan for Aviapartner
    Racism on social media in Belgium triples since 2015
    Proximus CEO intervenes in diversity debate with tweet supporting Telenet
    Norwegian resumes 76 routes in Europe
    ‘Only option’ to solve Belgium’s government puzzle rejected
    Coronavirus makes plans for free public transport in Brussels uncertain
    Man who tried to strangle daughter with USB cable gets 10 years in prison
    Inflation in eurozone hits a four year low
    Belgium in Brief: Are We Getting Rail Passes?
    Two more Brussels classes close after pupils test positive for coronavirus
    De Block accused of passive attitude towards coronavirus vaccine
    View more

    Interoperability solution for digital contact tracing in EU ready

    Wednesday, 17 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The European Commission announced on Tuesday that the member states have agreed on a technical solution for the exchange of information between national contact tracing and warning apps that are installed voluntarily.

    The apps will be deactivated automatically at the end of the pandemic but can also be uninstalled by the user at any time.

    The solution is based on a decentralised architecture and is expected to be applied by the majority of existing or future tracing apps in the EU. Once the technical solution is deployed, such national apps will work seamlessly when users travel to another EU country which also follows the decentralised approach.

    “As we approach the travel season, it is important to ensure that Europeans can use the app from their own country wherever they are travelling in the EU,” Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market, said (16 June). “Contact tracing apps can be useful to limit the spread of coronavirus, especially as part of national strategies to lift confinement measures.”

    According to the Commission, most member states have decided to launch mobile apps to complement manual contact tracing of the spread of coronavirus. The technical specification for interoperability will allow the tracing to be done also for users travelling from other member states, without the need to download several national apps.

    The proximity information shared between apps will be exchanged in an encrypted way that prevents the identification of an individual person, in line with EU data protection guidelines.

    The solution is ready for immediate application but to support further streamlining of the system, the Commission will set up a gateway service to efficiently receive and pass on relevant information from national contact tracing apps and servers. A pilot project will be carried out in the coming weeks in some member states.

    The Brussels Times