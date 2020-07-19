   
Frugal Five delay agreement on EU recovery plan
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 19 July, 2020
Latest News:
Frugal Five delay agreement on EU recovery plan...
Corona crisis in Belgium: Prime Minister looks back...
Belgian Union organises National Day protest...
Stromboli volcano erupts off Sicily...
Erdogan pays symbolic visit to Hagia Sophia...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 19 July 2020
    Frugal Five delay agreement on EU recovery plan
    Corona crisis in Belgium: Prime Minister looks back
    Belgian Union organises National Day protest
    Stromboli volcano erupts off Sicily
    Erdogan pays symbolic visit to Hagia Sophia
    Belgium extends temporary unemployment
    Self-driving cars ‘very close’ says Musk
    Tonnes of tiny plastic particles move from roads to oceans
    Protein provides clue to those with Covid-19 vulnerability
    Coronavirus: new global infections record in the last 24 hours
    Meanwhile, a threat of war emerges on Europe’s borders
    Coronavirus: number of new infections up 61% in one week
    World Team Tennis: Kim Clijsters makes it five in a row
    Coronavirus: No new restrictions for now
    Coronavirus: Crisis puts pressure on freelancers mental health
    Man in custody in connection with Nantes cathedral fire
    Ratko Mladic ‘Butcher of the Balkans’ to appeal conviction
    The euro at four month high versus the dollar
    Hazard: ‘I have surely had the worst season of my career’
    Coronavirus: committee meets to consider possible new measures
    View more
    Share article:

    Frugal Five delay agreement on EU recovery plan

    Monday, 20 July 2020
    The leaders of the Frugal 5: Mark Rutte (The Netherlands), Sebastian Kurz (Austria), Sanna Marin (Finland), Stefan Löfven (Sweden) and Mette Frederiksen (Denmark), credit: EU, 2020

    EU leaders are meeting physically in Brussels since Friday for the first time during the coronavirus crisis to discuss the recovery plan to respond to the crisis and a new long-term EU budget. Late on Sunday evening there was still no agreement in sight.

    In his invitation letter to the summit, European President Charles Michel wrote that he has put forward a proposal to address the key difficulties and to build bridges between the different positions. “Finding agreement will require hard work and political will on the part of all. Now is the time. A deal is essential.”

    He proposed €1 074 billion to fulfil the long-term objectives of the EU, and to preserve the full capacity of the recovery plan. The Commission would be empowered to borrow up to €750 billion through an own-resource decision to increase EU’s revenues. These funds may be used for loans and for grants to the countries and sectors most affected by the crisis.

    Without specifying the shares of loans and grants, he also proposed to preserve the balance between loans, guarantees and grants to avoid over-burdening member states with high levels of debt.

    Lump sum rebates would be maintained for Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Sweden (the “Frugal Four”) to compensate them for higher contributions to the EU budget after Brexit. During the summit, Finland joined the group.

    Based on the proposal, member states will prepare national recovery and resilience plans, notably country-specific recommendations. The plans will be reviewed in 2022. The assessment of these plans will be approved by the Council by a qualified majority vote on a proposal by the Commission.

    But the now Frugal Five oppose the size of the grant part of the fund or want to replace it by only grants. They also want to impose stricter conditions on the member states receiving the funding, such as economic reforms and respecting the rule of law.

    Mark Rutte, the prime-minister of The Netherlands, has even demanded the right of a single member state to veto the disbursement of the money. Before the start of the summit, he said that countries needed to present and initiate concrete plans for economic reforms in order to access the funds. Their budget plans should be improved so that there will not be any calls for financial help in future crises.

    The Swedish prime-minister, Stefan Löfven, has also criticized the proposal and claimed that it would indebt future generations.

    At the time of writing, just before midnight, it is still uncertain if the 27 member states will manage to agree unanimously on a compromise solution.

    M. Apelblat
    The Brussels Times