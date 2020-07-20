   
Nantes’ Cathedral will be restored with help from French government
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 20 July, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels Airport begins search for new baggage handler...
Weather report: sunny week ahead before a rainy...
Tens of thousands of packages delayed after robbery...
Belgian King calls for a government in yearly...
Frugal Five delay agreement on EU recovery plan...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 20 July 2020
    Brussels Airport begins search for new baggage handler
    Weather report: sunny week ahead before a rainy weekend
    Tens of thousands of packages delayed after robbery at Bol.com
    Belgian King calls for a government in yearly national holiday speech
    Frugal Five delay agreement on EU recovery plan
    Voting becomes voluntary in Flanders’ local elections
    Nantes’ Cathedral will be restored with help from French government
    Belgium creates law on clearing space for emergency vehicles
    Belgium warns of soaring infections between family members
    Belgium in Brief: Nothing Changes, Yet
    New drug could mean breakthrough in coronavirus treatment
    Belgium restarts coronavirus press conference three times per week
    Brexit: EU and UK launch round 6 of trade negotiations
    Man dies after arrest in Antwerp, social media calls foul play
    Van Ranst: ‘We have a chance, a week I think,’ to reverse rising figures
    Belgian average rises to 154 coronavirus infections per day
    Belgium’s 6 ‘Golden Rules’: a recap
    Coronavirus: Where are the hot-spots?
    Corona crisis in Belgium: Prime Minister looks back
    Belgian Union organises National Day protest
    View more
    Share article:

    Nantes’ Cathedral will be restored with help from French government

    Monday, 20 July 2020
    Credit: Flickr

    The state of France will take full charge of the restoration of the Cathedral of Nantes, French minister of economy Bruno le Maire said on BFM TV this morning. This includes financing the necessary repairs and refurbishments of the historic building.

    The 15th-century cathedral’s interior, including a 400-year old organ and stained glass windows, was damaged greatly by fire on Saturday. Police suspect that the fire was started deliberately, saying that the perpetrator(s) lit up the building in three different places.

    “The state will take care of the restoration of the cathedral of Nantes,” Le Maire said. “This is an obligation for the state because it is its property. It is an obligation because it is our culture, so we will respond.”

    On Saturday, prime minister Jean Castex visited the cathedral when emergency services were still on site.

    Yesterday, the cathedral launched its own fundraiser, which has gathered over €30,000. Most of the funds will be spent on restoring its organ, which has been classified as a historic monument and had survived a previous fire in 1972.

    The cathedral has been damaged twice before, in 1944 (following an Allied bombing), and in 1972, after a worker accidentally set the roof on fire with a blow torch.

    Earlier this month, France announced that it will also aid in restoring the Notre Dame-cathedral, which burned down on April 15th in 2019.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times