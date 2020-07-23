   
Italian senator launches Italexit party
Thursday, 23 July, 2020
    Italian senator launches Italexit party

    Thursday, 23 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Italian Senator Gianluigi Paragone on Thursday launched Italexit, a party that aims to take his country out of the European Union on the model of the British Brexit.

    Paragone, a former member of the 5-Star Movement (an anti-establishment party) and former television journalist, presented his party two days after meeting with Brexit party leader Nigel Farage in London. Farage played an important role in Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

    This announcement comes in the wake of the European agreement to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which the Italian economy will be able to benefit from.

    “The European citizen does not exist,” Paragone told La Republicca on Tuesday, predicting the “impending collapse” of the European Union.

    “Most Italians do not want to leave the European Union,” however, political scientist Renato Mannheimer told AFP. “Only about 30%, or even 40% at times, say yes to a departure,” he said.

    The perception of an initial failure on the part of Europe to respond quickly to the coronavirus crisis in Italy disappointed the population, according to Mannheimer, but support for the European Union has since increased again.

    The €750 billion recovery plan agreed on by EU leaders on Tuesday, much of which is intended to support Italy’s economy, should further boost that support, according to Mannheimer.

