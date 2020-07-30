   
EU imposes first ever sanctions against cyber attacks
Thursday, 30 July, 2020
    Credit: Wikicommons

    The Council of the European Union decided on Thursday to impose restrictive measures against six individuals and three entities responsible for or involved in several cyber attacks organised from Russia and China.

    They include the attempted cyber-attack against the OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) and those known as “WannaCry”, “NotPetya” and “Operation Cloud Hopper”.

    The sanctions imposed include a travel ban and an assets freeze. Additionally, EU individuals and entities are prohibited from making funds available to listed individuals and entities.

    “Sanctions are one of the options available in the EU’s cyber diplomacy toolbox to prevent, deter and respond to malicious cyber activities directed against the EU or its member states, and today is the first time the EU has used this tool,” the Council said in a statement.

    The legal framework for targeted restrictive measures against cyber-attacks was adopted in May 2019 and recently renewed.

    The Brussels Times