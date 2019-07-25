EU earmarks an extra 30 million euros for the fight against Ebola

The European Union has released an additional 30 million euros to fund the fight against Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is facing its worst-ever Ebola epidemic, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

So far 1,700 persons have lost their lives to the virus in the DRC, where the epidemic is concentrated in North Kivu and Ituri, two eastern provinces wracked by longstanding armed conflicts, thus worsening an already fragile humanitarian situation.

Thursday’s announcement by the European Commission brings to 47 million euros the total amount of humanitarian aid that the EU has provided for the fight against Ebola since 2018, when the current epidemic was first declared.

The new funding will be used, among other things, to strengthen support for measures to prevent and fight infections, and to assist Ebola survivors.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times