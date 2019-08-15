GDP and employment up by 0.2% in Europe in second quarter

Seasonally adjusted GDP and jobs went up by 0.2% in Europe in the second quarter of 2019, Eurostat announced on Wednesday in a rapid assessment.
The increase was the same in both the euro zone and the European Union.
In the first quarter of 2019, GDP had grown by 0.4% in the euro zone and 0.5% in the EU28. The figures for employment were exactly the same.
Compared to the same period of 2018, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 1.1% in the euro zone and 1.3% in the EU28 in the second quarter of 2019, after increasing by 1.2% and 1.6% respectively in the preceding quarter.
Belgium’s GDP in the second quarter of this year was 1.2% higher than in the corresponding period of 2018.
Oscar Schneider
The Brussels Times